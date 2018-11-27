Tiger Woods details the best shot he hit in 2018

It’s been a remarkable 2018 for Tiger Woods, one in which he made a fantastic comeback that included breaking a five-year win drought.

But what was the best shot the 42-year-old felt he hit in 2018?

The man himself answered Tuesday at his pre-tournament press conference at the Hero World Challenge. The Associated Press’ Doug Ferguson asked the question: “What would you consider the most remarkable shot you hit this year and why? Maybe the best shot, whatever you want to define it.”

Here is Woods’ thoughtful response:

“The shot I hit down 10 at the Open Championship out of that bunker, I thought that, ‘This is the tournament. I win the Open Championship or I lose the Open Championship on this shot.’ If it clips the bunker, I lose. If it comes out, I’m going to go ahead and win this thing. You saw the speed I put into it and the shot I hit. To be able to pull that off knowing that I hadn’t done this for a very long time and this is the moment … that gave me a lot of confidence going forward.”

You probably already know what shot he was talking about based on that description. But we’ll remind anyway: Woods had charged into the solo lead during the final round of the Open Championship when his tee shot at the par-4 10th went left and found a fairway bunker.

With a big bunker lip right in front of him and a burn fronting the green, Woods was taking a big risk if he tried to go for the putting surface by attempting a launch over the sand.

He made such an attempt and pulled off an unbelievable shot.

Woods ended up parring the hole to keep control of the tournament to that point. While he did end up dropping to a tie for sixth by the end, he was justified in the moment to believe this was the do-or-die moment to his tournament chances as a solid finish after that strike would’ve likely won him the Claret Jug.

And we’re not about to doubt a man who can do THIS on shot of the year.