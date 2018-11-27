Tiger Woods in deal to develop content for GolfTV streaming service

Tiger Woods has signed a deal to develop content for Discovery and the PGA Tour’s streaming service GolfTV, but those in the United States won’t be able to watch it immediately.

Woods will offer lessons to viewers and offer some insider access to the site’s cameras, along with access to before and after his rounds.

The GolfTV platform, which is part of Discovery, won’t be available in the United States at the time of its launch on Jan. 1 due to domestic licensing agreements that cover its other content. The Woods programming, however, will likely be offered to a domestic outlet in the interim.

“I’ve been watching Discovery and David Zaslav build up a global sports platform with Eurosport, the Olympics and the launch of GolfTV with us at the PGA Tour, so I think they’re the perfect partner to help grow the game. They’re global, they get sports and know how to build new, younger and big audiences. It’s a perfect fit and I’m so excited to be a real partner with the Discovery Sports team,” Woods said in a release.

“We’re going to build content for everyone, whether you’ve been playing golf for a long time or just starting out. I’ll be sharing stories and giving insight into my approach that has never been seen before,” Woods added.