Tiger Woods talks 2019 schedule and says last season was 'too much'

NASSAU, Bahamas – Tiger Woods played too much golf last year.

He knows that now, and he’s going to remember it as he looks to build a schedule in 2019.

Woods looked beyond exhausted by the time he got to Paris for the Ryder Cup, immediately after his Tour Championship win at East Lake. His performance at Le Golf National reflected that.

“I was not physically prepared to play that much golf,” Woods said.

Woods is in the Bahamas this week ahead of the Hero World Challenge, where he has a 12:05 p.m. tee time with Justin Thomas for Thursday’s opening round.

He spent the past couple of weeks going hard in the gym and said his legs and core especially have gotten much stronger.

Woods is still going to be careful while picking his spots for this season, even more so with the bunched-up nature of the new schedule with the PGA Championship moving to May and Players Championship in March.

He doesn’t know what the right balance is yet, but Tuesday at Albany Golf Course he said there’s no way he can play seven tournaments in a nine-week stretch like he did to conclude last season.

“Only thing set in stone is I’m playing Genesis and the four majors,” Woods said. “Other than that we’re still taking a look at it as far as, what is too much? We know seven of nine was too much. What can I handle going forward? I need to make sure I’m rested and ready to play. I have found through all of that, I’ve played all my good tournaments when I had time off and I felt rested. If I didn’t feel rested I didn’t play well. Maybe that’s being a little bit older, but I just think it’s important. Playing seven of nine last year was too much.”

Woods will host the Genesis Open Feb. 14-17 at Riviera Country Club, so that’s why he’s comfortable committing three months ahead. He’s eligible for the Sentry Tournament of Champions Jan. 3-6 in Maui but hasn’t announced a decision yet.

Skipping that seems like a serious possibility right now. If so, the Farmers Insurance Open Jan. 24-27 at Torrey Pines is likely the next time we’ll see Woods play after the Hero World Challenge.

Woods played 18 tournaments last season, most since 2012. He played just 19 combined from 2014-17. So this was all unfamiliar territory, which makes the fact that he finished it off with a win even more impressive.

Last year was weird, though. Woods had no idea if he was physically capable of playing more than a handful of times at the start of the year. He created his schedule on the fly.

Now he sort of knows what the tipping point is, and playing enough to peak at all four majors while not overdoing it is Woods’ biggest challenge as he begins to fill the calendar for 2019.