U.S. Women’s Open will return to Lancaster Country Club in 2024

The U.S. Women’s Open will return to Lancaster (Pa.) Country Club in 2024, the U.S. Golf Association has announced. The 2015 staging at Lancaster, won by In Gee Chun, boasted record crowds.

“I’m not American but they gave me a lot of cheer,” said a grateful Chun, who felt so connected with the community of Lancaster that she started a foundation there.

The 79th U.S. Women’s Open will be held May 27-June 2 over the William Flynn design, which opened in 1920.

“The 2015 U.S. Women’s Open was one of the most successful in the Championship’s history,” USGA CEO Mike Davis said in a statement. “The golf course is one of the best in the United States, and the community’s support for golf is record-setting.”

Lancaster adds to an already impressive lineup of future Women’s Open venues:

2019 : Country Club of Charleston (S.C.)

: Country Club of Charleston (S.C.) 2020 : Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas

: Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas 2021 : The Olympic Club in San Francisco

: The Olympic Club in San Francisco 2022 : Pine Needles (N.C.)

: Pine Needles (N.C.) 2023: Pebble Beach (Calif.) Golf Links

While Chun was a bona fide star in her native South Korea, the 2015 U.S. Women’s Open marked her first time competing in the United States. She couldn’t address the fans or media in English but lit up the place with a radiant smile. It warmed her heart to hear locals cheer her on as “Dumbo,” a nickname given to Chun by her coach because she’s so naturally curious.

After defeating compatriot Amy Yang by a stroke, Chun was on her way back to the rental house after dinner when she noticed a host of fireflies illuminating the night sky. Chun’s coach, Won Park, told her she had become one of them. That she too could light up the world.

“(The fireflies) gave me a lot of inspiration,” said Chun, who joined the LPGA and won a second major, the Evian Championship, in 2016.

The year Chun won the Women’s Open she donated $10,000 to Lancaster General Health Foundation. Earlier this year, she began the In Gee Chun Lancaster Country Club Educational Foundation, which awards scholarships to those with ties to golf, including those who work at Lancaster Country Club.

Chun made a significant first impression in 2015 but desired to return to Lancaster someday with the ability to deliver her message in English. These days, Chun can answer questions and give speeches without the aid of an interpreter, though she admits it’s still stressful.

Lancaster Country Club has given Chun a lifetime membership as well as a drawing of fireflies, which hangs in her room.

When asked at the recent CME Group Tour Championship why giving back to Lancaster was important, Chun’s reply – in English – revealed her heart.

“It’s simple,” she said. “So many people help me to become who I am. I realize that now is my turn to help those who need my help.”

And with that, she donated another $10,000 to her Lancaster charity.