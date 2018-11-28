California man, 77, dies after being struck by golf cart

A 77-year-old California man died Tuesday from injuries sustained after being hit by a golf cart.

Per a report by The Press-Enterprise, the man, whose name was withheld as his family had not yet been notified, was walking on Santa Fe Lane in the Rancho California RV Park in Aguanga at about 10:10 a.m. when he crossed in front of a golf cart traveling about 10 mph.

“The front end of the golf cart collided into the victim … (who) landed on the asphalt roadway, causing major head trauma,” California Highway Patrol officer Mike Lassig told the Press-Enterprise.

The victim was airlifted by helicopter to Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar. He died around 2 p.m. The man who was driving the golf cart also was transported to the hospital as a precaution. He has since been released.