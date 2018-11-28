Patrick Reed on his Ryder Cup reputation: 'Still 3-0 in singles'

Has Patrick Reed soured on his “Captain America” Ryder Cup reputation after his struggles in Paris earlier this fall?

Of course not!

Per Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard, Reed was asked Wednesday if any damage had been done to his magnificent Ryder Cup reputation after a rough showing at Le Golf National that ended with him slamming Jordan Spieth and Jim Furyk in a post-event interview.

His response was classic Patrick Reed.

“No, still 3-0 in (Ryder Cup) singles,” Reed said, according to Golf Channel.

That is technically true!

Reed did expound on what having a strong Ryder Cup reputation has meant to him.

“It’s something that I love and cherish and hopefully will continue playing really good golf when I represent the country and keep on bringing it in those events,” Reed said. “Being 3-0 in singles is something cool because you always want to feel like you can be counted on toward the end, especially during a Ryder Cup.”

It seems that Reed, publicly at least, isn’t worried. Is his nonchalance here justified or should he be fretting more?

What else is he supposed to say really, but it’s an interesting debate.