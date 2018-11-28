The Forecaddie: Man who bid $50,000 caddies for Tiger Woods in the Bahamas

The Forecaddie tore himself away from the beach to check in on Tiger Woods during Wednesday’s Hero World Challenge pro-am and did a double-take on the first tee.

A stranger was holding Woods’ golf bag and caddie Joe LaCava was standing just off the tee box. Fearing another good looper had been replaced on a whim, The Man Out Front had to get to the bottom of the situation.

Turns out, LaCava is still gainfully employed. And someone was willing to pay $50,000 to do his job for one day. That’s a lot of cash for the opportunity to work, but who are we to judge?

Woods’ caddie for the day, Jim Williams, ponied up during a charity auction at Tiger Jam back in May and got the full experience Wednesday.

“The irony to this is my buddies back home all said, ‘You don’t even carry your own bag from the car to the bag drop. How are you going to do it?” Williams said. “Everybody back home bet I wouldn’t make it nine holes. I was determined to show them.”

Indeed, Williams kept pace and lugged that bag for a full 18 at Albany Golf Course in the Bahamas. And the joke was on his friends back home in St. Charles, Ill., where it recently snowed 12 inches while Williams and wife Ashley were soaking up the sun.

Williams, President of KSA Lighting and Controls, is a 12.1 handicap playing out of Rich Harvest Farms and St. Charles Country Club. He met Woods briefly at Tiger Jam in Las Vegas after he placed the winning bid, and the two of them built a rapport early in the round Wednesday. LaCava, meanwhile, enjoyed the light load and chimed in with a number or a read every once in a while.

“It’s been phenomenal,” Williams said. “Tiger’s been great. He’s been a lot of fun. Very easy to talk to. Talked about golf, kids, family, everything. Better than I expected.”

It was impressive that Williams hoofed it all the way – those pro bags aren’t exactly light – and took full advantage of his $50,000 investment. He clearly didn’t regret it for a second.

“It truly is once in a life time … Unless I bid on it next year,” Williams said.

Now TMOF knows who to call when he needs a day off.