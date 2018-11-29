It’s time to find the right gift for the golfer in your life – or for perhaps yourself.

From clubs to footwear to the latest in electronics, get a head start on the holiday season and pick up the perfect gift for the golf lovers in your life with Golfweek’s 2018 Holiday Gift Guide.

Take a look at our picks for some of the best golf-related gifts available in every budget range:

FootJoy Pro/SL shoes

Buzz: An update to the popular Pro/SL line, this shoe provides lightweight comfort and features a perimeter-weighted, three-piece outsole design for increased stability and versatile traction.

Price: $159.99