VIDEO: John Senden's driver shaft somehow snaps mid-swing at Euro Tour event

We talk about bad luck in golf, and then there’s the misfortune John Senden endured Thursday.

The Aussie had something truly bizarre happen in the opening round of the Australian PGA Championship. He was hitting his tee shot at RACV Royal Pines Resort’s par-5 ninth and then…

Have you ever seen a driver snap mid-swing? Well, now you have…#AusPGA pic.twitter.com/by0fpsMGcm — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) November 29, 2018

Here’s a better angle showing that the driver shaft snapped inside the grip…

Here it is in super slo-mo (wait for the end) pic.twitter.com/UvtCGCpb29 — Ryan Ballengee (@RyanBallengee) November 29, 2018

In a game where weird stuff happens all the time, this one is up there.

“It actually spooked me a bit,” Senden said post-round, understandably.

The good news: It doesn’t appear Senden suffered a serious injury here. The Aussie said post-round that one of his fingers jammed here and he felt discomfort there. Again, though, the injury could’ve been a good deal worse.

The bad news: The swing did count as a stroke.

Senden had a lengthy discussion with a rules official but the rules are clear here that if a player attempted to hit the ball and missed, it counts as a stroke. Thus, Senden’s horrible luck meant a whiff.

Senden was able to drop his ball on the ground in the exact spot he was playing from and hit his second shot. Considering all that happened here, Senden did pretty well to make a bogey on the hole.

The Aussie was 2 under through eight at the time of this odd occurrence and ended up shooting an even-par 72. With how he must have been feeling after the spooky driver episode, Senden held it together a lot better than most pro golfers would have.

We should be able to all agree on this one … what happened to Senden here was richly undeserved.