Patrick Reed remains steadfastly Patrick Reed these days.

He defended his “Captain America” moniker this week before play began at the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas.

And he went on the offensive as the fallout of Reed’s Ryder Cup spats between himself and Team USA captain Jim Furyk and one-time teammate Jordan Spieth continues to drift back to earth.

Reed and Spieth were broken up by Furyk before Europe’s 17 1/2 – 10 1/2 rout of the Americans at Le Golf National.

Reed was paired with Tiger Woods and the duo was winless as a group. Time has yet to heal these wounds.

When asked if he had reached out to Spieth since the Ryder Cup, Reed said, “Nope,’’ adding, “He has my number,’’ he told Mark Cannizzaro of the New York Post.

Depending on whom you believe, the breakup may or may not have come at Spieth’s request. Spieth ended up being paired with Justin Thomas.

“You had to look at the breakdown of all the guys on the team and what was best for the entire team, not just one or two individuals. So you split up Jordan and I, right? Then you split up Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler, who have played great golf together … groupings that had been proven successful in that format. So it was about the team, not one or two individuals,’’ Reed told Cannizzaro.

The “individuals” in this passive-aggressive statement are clearly Spieth and Thomas.

“I have nothing against Jordan, nothing against him at all,’’ Reed said. “That [perception] is done by the media, that’s not done by how he or I feel.’’

Meanwhile, Spieth and long-time girlfriend Annie Verret were married over the Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend.

We’re guessing Reed did not make the cut on the guest list.