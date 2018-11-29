Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods (+1) off to slow start at Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods begins the Hero World Challenge on Thursday. For the first time in three years, a comeback is in full swing rather than just starting here.

We’ll follow his opening round, shot by shot, below:

Hole No. 4: Par 4, 497 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:43 p.m. ET): Tiger bombs a driver down the fairway here. So far, his driving has looked good but his approach play has been pretty bad.

Hole No. 3: Par 5, 579 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:28 p.m. ET): Tiger’s drive is perfect down the fairway here, he should be able to go for this green in two.

APPROACH SHOT (12:32 p.m. ET): This one is solid but just comes up short in a greenside bunker. That’ll leave him a relatively benign third shot.

AROUND THE GREEN (12:35 p.m. ET): A decent bunker shot here as this one finishes 5 feet from the cup. That is what’s left for a bounceback birdie.

ON THE GREEN (12:40 p.m. ET): Nope, that one doesn’t drop even though Tiger seemed to think he hit a good putt. Disappointing par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 3 (T-12)

Hole No. 2: Par 3, 188 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:21 p.m. ET): Tiger with another poor approach, as he misses to the right off the tee here.

AROUND THE GREEN (12:23 p.m. ET): Not his best chip either here, and Tiger will have a lengthy par putt.

ON THE GREEN (12:24 p.m. ET): Another two-putt, but this time it is for bogey. Not Tiger’s best start, that’s for sure.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 2 (T-10)

Hole No. 1: Par 4, 453 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:06 p.m. ET): Not sure on the club, but Tiger does find the fairway off the opening tee. So that’s a good start!

APPROACH SHOT (12:13 p.m. ET): Tiger’s wedge here is not his best. This one finishes about 40 feet from the hole.

ON THE GREEN (12:17 p.m. ET): A simple two-putt for TW. A ho-hum par to start.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 1 (T-6)

Pre-round

Tiger goes off soon with Justin Thomas