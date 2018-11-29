Tiger Woods talked with Patrick Reed 'for a long period of time' after Ryder Cup issues

NASSAU, Bahamas – Patrick Reed was amped up ahead of his Sunday singles match with Rory McIlroy for the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine. Way too amped up for golf purposes.

He was hitting it horribly on the range, so then-U.S. vice-captain Tiger Woods walked over and told him a dirty joke. That loosened Reed up and he went out and beat McIlroy in a ridiculously entertaining heads-up battle.

Woods is the captain now, ready to lead the U.S. squad against the International team during the 2019 Presidents Cup in Australia. Reed figures to be a key piece of that team. And they recently had a very different conversation coming off Reed’s very public comments about Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk and former partner Jordan Spieth, whom Reed said didn’t want to play with him in Paris.

“We spoke after the Ryder Cup for a long period of time,” Woods said. “We talked amongst us and it will stay between us.”

Both Reed and Woods are in the Bahamas this week for the Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course, where Reed holds a share of the lead with Patrick Cantlay following a 7-under 65 Thursday.

The Presidents Cup is more than 12 months away, but Reed’s pointed comments were still cause for concern as he and Spieth will be sharing team rooms for years to come.

Reed downplayed that conversation with Woods and cited guys talking all the time after rounds, or checking in to see how their kids are doing. He didn’t share any details. Reed also said he has not seen or spoken with Furyk since the Ryder Cup loss to Europe.

“All of us on our side have moved past that,” Reed said. “Basically when the tournament was over, all of us moved past it and we’re just kind of getting ready for hopefully two years.”

Reed was talking about the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits, but there’s a Presidents Cup to be played first. And it sounds like Woods is trying to make it very clear that any personal issues will remain in-house for his first stint as U.S. captain.

“It’s between us and we’ll be handling it between us,” Woods said.