2018 Hero World Challenge: Round 3 tee times, pairings, TV info

Here are the tee times and pairings for Saturday’s third round of the Hero World Challenge, along with TV info for the entire event.
Note: All times are Eastern
OFF TEE NO. 1
- 11:27 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Jason Day
- 11:38 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Hideki Matsuyama
- 11:49 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau
- Noon: Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele
- 12:11 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Justin Rose
- 12:22 p.m.: Alex Noren, Rickie Fowler
- 12:33 p.m.: Tony Finau, Gary Woodland
- 12:44 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay
- 12:55 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Henrik Stenson
TV Info
Saturday: Noon-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); 2:30-5 p.m. (NBC)
Sunday: 11 a.m-1 p.m. (Golf Channel); 1-4 p.m. (NBC)
