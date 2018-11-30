Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
2018 Hero World Challenge: Round 3 tee times, pairings, TV info

Here are the tee times and pairings for Saturday’s third round of the Hero World Challenge, along with TV info for the entire event.

Note: All times are Eastern

OFF TEE NO. 1

  • 11:27 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Jason Day
  • 11:38 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Hideki Matsuyama
  • 11:49 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau
  • Noon: Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele
  • 12:11 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Justin Rose
  • 12:22 p.m.: Alex Noren, Rickie Fowler
  • 12:33 p.m.: Tony Finau, Gary Woodland
  • 12:44 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Patrick Cantlay
  • 12:55 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Henrik Stenson

TV Info

Saturday: Noon-2:30 p.m. (Golf Channel); 2:30-5 p.m. (NBC)
Sunday: 11 a.m-1 p.m. (Golf Channel); 1-4 p.m. (NBC)

