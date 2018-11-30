Jon Rahm, Henrik Stenson co-lead entering Round 3 of Hero World Challenge

NASSAU, Bahamas – The Hero World Challenge serves as somewhat of a Ryder Cup reunion. It’s an elite field with multiple players from both teams, several of whom have been laying low in the weeks since Europe’s victory at Le Golf National.

Midway through the invite-only tournament at Albany Golf Course, a pair of Europeans in Jon Rahm and Henrik Stenson are on top and carrying that momentum into the Bahamas.

Rahm had the round of the day with a 9-under 63 to vault up the leaderboard, a bogey-free card that included just one missed fairway. Rahm, 24, has one win in each of his first two seasons on Tour to go with three international victories.

His first season was about getting acclimated on Tour and announcing his presence as a highly-promising young talent. 2018 was a bit different.

“This year was a big year of personal growth more than my golf game,” Rahm said. “I was actually quite surprised at how well I played compared to what I had going on in my personal life and a lot of things going on. A lot of personal growth. I was able to play just as good golf as I did last year. I won twice, the Spanish Open, which is a huge win for me. Got in contention in a couple of majors and then hopefully finish strong this week.”

Stenson shot 6-under 66 to grab a share of the lead at 10-under, where the pair sits one shot ahead of Dustin Johnson and Patrick Cantlay.

Stenson had seven birdies to go with a lone bogey Friday at the par-4 10th. He’s looking for his first win since the 2017 Wyndham Championship. Stenson was in the Bahamas with his family for Thanksgiving and stayed on the island ahead of the tournament, and he was asked Friday about the work he did leading up.

“Well if you think boating is working on the game, then I did a lot of practice,” Stenson said. “End of the season, we’re just trying to do a little bit and warm up and play and conserve energy. But I’m feeling pretty good. Putting’s been really solid these last couple of days. Short game as well, a lot of good up-and-downs. A couple of wishy-washy shots, but all in all, in good shape.”

Tournament host Tiger Woods is T-14 and 3-under for the week after a 3-under 69 Friday, which included a double bogey on the final hole. Tony Finau is solo fifth and two shots back at 8 under while Gary Woodland and Alex Noren are T-6 at 6 under.

Stenson and Rahm tee off at 12:55 p.m. Saturday in Round 3.