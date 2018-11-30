Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods doubles last to shoot 69 in Round 2 of Hero

Tiger Woods opened the Hero World Challenge on Thursday with a 1-over 73 and is well off the pace. Can he rebound in Round 2?

We will follow his second round, shot by shot. Follow along below…

Hole No. 18: Par 4, 470 yards

OFF THE TEE (2:37 p.m. ET): Uh oh! Tiger fans a 3-wood right and into a palmetto bush. Television cameras show the ball sitting in the bush amidst some fronds. Likely will be an unplayable coming up.

APPROACH SHOTS (2:43 p.m. ET): Tiger decides to play it. He gets on one knee and manages to punch it about 20 feet out to the right. His ball now has a good lie in the rough. His third shot comes up short, just clearing the hazard line.

AROUND THE GREEN (2:48 p.m. ET): Lot of green to work with and Tiger doesn’t catch it clean. Well short of the hole.

ON THE GREEN (2:52 p.m. ET): Disappointing two-putt for double bogey from 15 feet.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3-under 69 (2 under overall, T-13)

Hole No. 17: Par 3, 170 yards

OFF THE TEE (2:28 p.m. ET): A 9-iron here from Tiger and he doesn’t like it. He has good reason to be displeased, as the wind catches this one and the ball misses the green to the right. He’s in the fairway though just a few yards right of the green and about 30 feet from the pin overall. It’s possible he could putt this. If he does chip, it’s not a tough one.

AROUND THE GREEN (2:31 p.m. ET): A good chip here and Tiger will have a tap-in par.

ON THE GREEN (2:32 p.m. ET): Routine up-and-down par from right of the green.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 5 under thru 17 (4 under overall, T-6)

Hole No. 16: Par 4, 485 yards

OFF THE TEE (2:13 p.m. ET): A rare missed fairway for Tiger as this driver just leaks a little left. But this one ends up harmlessly in the rough. Again rough here is light, so that’s not much of a problem.

APPROACH SHOT (2:17 p.m. ET): Tiger had to hit a blind shot over a mound here. The mound was never going to come into play to hit, but it affected his view. Tiger tries to carve a fade with a 4-iron from 220 yards and it gets caught up in the wind and comes up a good 10 yards short of the green in the fairway. A good angle to the pin, but this will still test his pitching skills.

AROUND THE GREEN (2:21 p.m. ET): That chip was not great, not bad. It finishes about 8 feet short of the cup. He’ll have that for par.

ON THE GREEN (2:24 p.m. ET): BURIED IT. A big momentum-saver there. Tiger remains bogey-free on the round and is now in the top 5.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 5 under thru 16 (4 under overall, T-5)

Hole No. 15: Par 5, 548 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:58 p.m. ET): A driver here for TW, and … this one is a lower one that is perfect down the right-center of the fairway. He’ll have a green light to go for this green in two.

APPROACH SHOT (2:04 p.m. ET): Solid shot there from TW. This iron second shot from just inside 200 yards reaches the front of the green. That leaves him roughly 25 feet under the hole for eagle.

ON THE GREEN (2:09 p.m. ET): That never seemed to be on the right line, but it harmlessly goes 2-3 feet past the cup on the left. He cleans up there for another birdie.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 5 under thru 15 (4 under overall, T-6)

Hole No. 14: Par 4, 323 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:48 p.m. ET): Tiger takes driver here and gets this to finish 5-10 yards in front and right of the green. That’s a terrific leave. It shouldn’t be too hard of a 20-yard pitch with plenty of green to work with to a back pin here.

AROUND THE GREEN (1:52 p.m. ET): That was pretty solid but not stone dead, as Tiger pitches this 4-5 feet by the cup. He really needs to make this putt considering how many opportunities he’s already wasted.

ON THE GREEN (1:56 p.m. ET): OK, good. It hasn’t been pretty on putts inside 10 feet today, but that one was solid in the left-center. This has been the easiest 4-under round we’ve seen in some time, and yet Tiger is now just five back.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 4 under thru 14 (3 under overall, T-8)

Hole No. 13: Par 4, 483 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:37 p.m. ET): Another beautiful drive in the short grass will set up a short iron or wedge.

APPROACH SHOT (1:41 p.m. ET): The conditions have been windy today and it shows there as Tiger can only get this 135-yard shot to finish about 25 feet under the hole. A safe par probably.

ON THE GREEN (1:44 p.m. ET): Man, that was a good effort that just grazed the left edge and ran about 2 feet by. If that putt had had die speed, it may very well have dropped.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3 under thru 13 (2 under overall, T-10)

Hole No. 12: Par 3, 198 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:30 p.m. ET): He leaves himself about 25 feet for birdie here, much better than the pull yesterday. Assuming Tiger doesn’t lose his mind here, a repeat of Thursday’s triple is not forthcoming.

ON THE GREEN (1:34 p.m. ET): He made a good run at the one but it comes up inches short and left. That is a par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3 under thru 12 (2 under overall, T-11)

Hole No. 11: Par 5, 589 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:15 p.m. ET): A driver in the fairway here for Tiger. He should be able to go for this one in two.

APPROACH SHOT (1:20 p.m. ET): Tiger loses his second shot here to the right. He’ll have to rely on a nice up and down to try to score another birdie.

AROUND THE GREEN (1:22 p.m. ET): Tiger wedges this one to about 5 feet, a great birdie look upcoming.

ON THE GREEN (1:27 p.m. ET): Wow, another miss. Tiger has left so many opportunities out there in spite of a 3-under round to this point. He taps in for par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3 under thru 11 (2 under overall, T-10)

Hole No. 10: Par 4, 435 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:02 p.m. ET): That driver is roped down the fairway.

APPROACH SHOT (1:05 p.m. ET): Tiger hates this approach and the ball finishes about 30 feet left and beyond the pin. It was a poor approach, but the overall result is no harm. He should get away with a par here.

ON THE GREEN (1:11 p.m. ET): A good effort, but it just goes begging. That’s a two-putt par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3 under thru 10 (2 under overall, T-11)

Hole No. 9: Par 5, 606 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:47 p.m. ET): That is a great drive here, beautiful down the fairway.

APPROACH SHOT (12:51 p.m. ET): TW goes for this green in two and it just catches the bunker in front. Up and down and we have a birdie and a 3-under 33.

AROUND THE GREEN (12:55 p.m. ET): That’s solid but not stone dead as Tiger blasted that out to about 12 feet.

ON THE GREEN (12:58 p.m. ET): Drain-o! He’s missed plenty of putts already, but that one dropped. This front nine easily could’ve been lower, but a 3-under 33 is not bad at all.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3 under thru 9 (2 under overall, T-11)

Hole No. 8: Par 3, 211 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:40 p.m. ET): Again, Tiger lasers one in at a par 3. This one finishes no more than 5 feet from the cup. He has missed on both other good opportunities for birdies on par 3s today. Is the third time the charm?

ON THE GREEN (12:44 p.m. ET): And Tiger’s putting issues continue. This one fails to drop and he has to settle for par. Tiger is 2 under on his round but it could easily be better.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under thru 8 (1 under overall, T-12)

Hole No. 7: Par 4, 339 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:25 p.m. ET): Tiger goes after this drivable par 4 and comes up just short of the green.

AROUND THE GREEN (12:29 p.m. ET): Tiger hits an OK chip to about 15 feet. It wasn’t the easiest angle on that short game shot. He could still birdie.

ON THE GREEN (12:37 p.m. ET): Another opportunity missed. This one hits the lip and stays out. TW has to settle for par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under thru 7 (1 under overall, T-12)

Hole No. 6: Par 5, 600 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:13 p.m. ET): Just a bad tee shot. This goes well left off the tee, barring a miracle he’ll have to lay up.

SECOND SHOT (12:17 p.m. ET): Tiger indeed lays up safely into the fairway here.

THIRD SHOT (12:20 p.m. ET): He makes up for that poor drive with a beautiful wedge. This one is really close, is actually hit to inches. For a second, it looked like he might hole it out. This will be a birdie.

ON THE GREEN (12:22 p.m. ET): Yep, indeed a birdie.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 under thru 6 (1 under overall, T-11)

Hole No. 5: Par 3, 175 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:04 p.m. ET): A great tee shot here for Tiger, and he’s now hit a tee shot inside 10 feet on both par 3s so far today it appears.

ON THE GREEN (12:10 p.m. ET): This good look goes begging as that one was always right. A missed opportunity, but still a solid start.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 5 (Even overall, T-14)

Hole No. 4: Par 4, 497 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:51 a.m. ET): It seemed like Tiger hit a good drive, but this one does finish in the rough. The tall grass frankly isn’t very tall here, so that shouldn’t be too big a problem.

APPROACH SHOT (11:54 a.m. ET): Tiger misses the green, so he’ll be scrambling for par again.

AROUND THE GREEN (11:58 a.m. ET): A solid chip but Tiger leaves himself a 5-footer for par.

ON THE GREEN (12 p.m. ET): That one was no problem. Nice putt there from TW to save par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 4 (Even overall, T-14)

Hole No. 3: Par 5, 579 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:40 a.m. ET): A nice drive here finds the fairway, and Tiger can go for this one in two.

APPROACH SHOT (11:44 a.m. ET): TW takes a thwack at this one and it turns out very well as it just reaches the green in two. That’l leave a long eagle putt, but it should be a birdie at least.

ON THE GREEN (11:48 a.m. ET): Two-putt birdie, indeed! Tiger runs his first putt from about 30 feet just a couple feet by and cleans up. Tiger is off to a significantly better start than yesterday.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 under thru 3 (Even overall, T-13)

Hole No. 2: Par 3, 188 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:30 a.m. ET): A pretty nice shot from TW here, as he gets this one to finish inside 10 feet. That’ll leave him a good birdie look early in this round.

ON THE GREEN (11:34 a.m. ET): A good look indeed, but nothing doing. This one doesn’t drop as it takes the left-to-right break but just curls over the high side. It’s a ho-hum par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 2 (1 over overall, T-16)

Hole No. 1: Par 4, 453 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:15 a.m. ET): Tiger takes driver out here and this isn’t his best. This appears to miss the fairway.

APPROACH SHOT (11:21 a.m. ET): TW has missed the first green and he’ll have to scramble for a par.

AROUND THE GREEN (11:25 a.m. ET): This is well done. Tiger chips to tap-in range and he’ll clean up for par.

ON THE GREEN (11:28 a.m. ET): Indeed, he opens with a par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 1 (1 over overall, T-16)

Pre-round

Here’s Tiger on the range prior to his round: