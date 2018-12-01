Golfer in Chiefs: George H.W. Bush and other presidents who loved the game

George H.W. Bush, the nation’s 41st president, died Friday night at age 94.

Bush, like many presidents before and since, left an impact on the game as a patron and a frequent player.

Here is a look golf and the presidency. Rather than ranking the skill levels of our Commander in Chiefs, we decided to come up with a few stories and fun facts that describe the relationship between the presidents and the game of golf.

From Dwight Eisenhower playing 800 rounds in eight years to John F. Kennedy nearly making a hole-in-one at Cypress Point, to Donald Trump’s frequent outings at Mar-a-Lago and his family’s golf business, here are some of the best presidential golf tidbits: