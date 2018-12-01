WATCH player toss club as phone goes off mid-swing, still hit perfect drive

What it must be like to hit a perfect drive even when you get distracted mid-swing.

S. Chikkarangappa was teeing off at the par-4 16th during the third round of the European Tour’s Afrasia Bank Mauritius Open when a disturbance popped up mid-swing.

Right away it was clear: A phone had gone off. A loud one, too.

That’s a brutal disturbance during a swing, and Chikkarangappa understandably acted upset. At the end of his follow through, he tossed his club and glared in the direction of the offending spectator.

And yet, somehow his drive ended up absolutely perfect…

The loudest on-course phone of 2018 📱 But he still found the fairway 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/LvPLqOps4d — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) December 1, 2018

Phones going off during tournament play is not OK, and Chikkarangappa’s reaction was totally justified. But it’s also a hilarious one considering where his tee shot ended up.

Chikkarangappa would actually go on to bogey the hole. But he rebounded by closing with back-to-back birdies for a 1-under 71. That put him at 13 under and in a tie for third heading into the final round.

So the harm was minimal in this instance. But fans still need to take care to keep their phones silent during play.