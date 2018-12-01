President George H.W. Bush and golf - A life in photos

President George H.W. Bush, who died late Friday night at the age of 94, was hardly the first commander in chief who had an affinity for golf. And he certainly was not the last.

But Bush, along with presidents Dwight Eisenhower and Donald Trump, impacted the game and/or helped increase its popularity more than his contemporaries.

At times, the 41st president faced criticism for his golf during the early days of the Gulf War, as did his son, the 43rd president, did for playing during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

But he ultimately became synonymous with the game, even though baseball was his first love and he was famously photographed with Babe Ruth while playing baseball at Yale.

Here are some photos of President George H.W. Bush in and around the golf course.

Rest in peace, Mr. President.