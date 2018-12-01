Pro golfers react to death of former President George H.W. Bush

Former President George H.W. Bush died Friday night at his home in Houston.

The 41st president of the U.S., and the father of president No. 43 George W. Bush, was 94 years old.

The elder Bush had a deep connection to golf. He earned induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 2011 and was the 2008 recipient of the Bob Jones Award – a U.S. Golf Association honor that recognizes an individual who demonstrates the spirit, personal character and respect for the game exhibited by the legendary Jones.

Bush’s family ties also run deep in the sport. His grandfather, George H. Walker, was a former USGA president and was for whom the Walker Cup was named.

It’s no surprise then that a number of pro golfers have offered their thoughts on the former president’s passing.

Here’s a look:

#RIP41… was fortunate enough to meet him at the 2004 Ryder Cup. As an 11 year old kid I didn’t understand how cool it was to meet a past president, but I’ll never forget how nice and gracious he was me. Condolences to the entire Bush family 🙌🏽 — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) December 1, 2018

Rest In Peace 41. Thank you for your life of service and inspiration. Leading by example as our strong, kind and dignified President. A true Patriot. pic.twitter.com/J6M8brS5aD — Natalie Gulbis (@natalie_gulbis) December 1, 2018

My condolences to the entire Bush family for the passing of the 41st president George H.W Bush. He was a leader all the way. He was strong, inspirational and respected. He was an avoid golfer too. #RIP41 #patriot #thanksforyourservice — Annika Sorenstam (@ANNIKA59) December 1, 2018

Thoughts with the Bush family. RIP https://t.co/XfZ7XSLIrj — Colt Knost (@ColtKnost) December 1, 2018