Tiger Tracker: Tiger Woods (-1) birdies but still in last at Hero

Tiger Woods avoided a late penalty Friday, but a closing double bogey dropped him to T-14 through 36 holes at the Hero World Challenge.

The 42-year-old enters the weekend eight shots back and looking for a charge. Will it happen?

Regardless, we’ll follow his third round shot-by-shot. Follow along below…

Hole No. 17: Par 3, 180 yards

OFF THE TEE (3:17 p.m. ET): This one is pretty, as the ball finishes 8 feet right of and beyond the pin. A good birdie look coming here.

Hole No. 16: Par 4, 485 yards

OFF THE TEE (3:04 p.m. ET): Driver here is a poor one that is flailed out to the right. It appears that ends up in a waste bunker, maybe the rough.

APPROACH SHOT (3:06 p.m. ET): Tiger indeed was in the waste bunker and he goes bunker to bunker here as his approach comes up short in the sand. This will be a greenside bunker test.

AROUND THE GREEN (3:13 p.m. ET): Tiger’s bunker shot was well below the green but he does manage to put this about 4 feet beyond the cup. A par save looking very likely.

ON THE GREEN (3:16 p.m. ET): Tiger walks that one in, a nice par save there.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 16 (1 under overall, 18th)

Hole No. 15: Par 5, 548 yards

OFF THE TEE (2:49 p.m. ET): OK, we’re back on good service here. Tiger takes out driver and it is LAUNCHED down the fairway. He can definitely go for this in two.

APPROACH SHOT (2:53 p.m. ET): That’s an 8-iron from 207 yards and this one comes short and left in a greenside bunker. It looks like Tiger will have an interesting 20-yard bunker shot from there.

AROUND THE GREEN (2:56 p.m. ET): That was terrific. Tiger played just a normal bunker shot, with that ball landing about 15 feet short of the pin and racing out. It actually barely missed the cup on the left as it trickled 2-3 feet by. Almost a tap-in here for birdie.

ON THE GREEN (2:59 p.m. ET): Tiger rolls that right in. That’s his fourth birdie on the round. This could be a solid round then without so many mistakes.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 15 (1 under overall, 18th)

Hole No. 14: Par 4, 327 yards

ON THE GREEN (2:45 p.m. ET): Really tough to see anything going on at this hole, all we know is Tiger had to take an unplayable from a bush at one point and left himself a 15-footer for bogey. He drained it, but it’s another lost shot. He’s now in last place by three.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 over thru 14 (Even overall, 18th)

Hole No. 13: Par 4, 471 yards

OFF THE TEE (2:20 p.m. ET): Believe he found the fairway here, not sure. Not much info on this hole, be forewarned.

APPROACH SHOT (2:25 p.m. ET): Think he found the green here, but once again not sure.

ON THE GREEN (2:33 p.m. ET): Tiger makes a simple par here.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 13 (1 under overall, 18th)

Hole No. 12: Par 3, 198 yards

OFF THE TEE (2:12 p.m. ET): Tee shot here does find the green, but it will be a LONG birdie putt upcoming.

ON THE GREEN (2:19 p.m. ET): Tiger gets his first putt to about 5 feet from the cup. But he then lips out the par effort on the left side. That’s a rough three-putt bogey and Tiger is back in last place and there alone.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 12 (1 under overall, 18th)

Hole No. 11: Par 5, 589 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:55 p.m. ET): Tiger finds the fairway off the tee here. He’ll be able to go for this one in two.

SECOND SHOT (1:59 p.m. ET): Actually, Tiger lays up with an iron here. He was too far back to go for this one in two it seems. He lays up nicely to the left side of the fairway and will have a nice wedge third.

THIRD SHOT (2:04 p.m. ET): This one from 72 yards is a dandy. He takes some spin off, and this one lands about 5 feet below the cup, hops forward and comes to a stop about 2 feet under the hole. this will be a kick-in for birdie.

ON THE GREEN (2:08 p.m. ET): Yep, birdie. And Tiger is now out of last place.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 11 (2 under overall, 17th)

Hole No. 10: Par 4, 435 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:43 p.m. ET): Another tee shot in the fairway. Ideal.

APPROACH SHOT (1:47 p.m. ET): Tiger attacks this guarded front-left pin and it’s a solid result. The ball flies over the flag and finishes 12 feet beyond the cup. It looks like a speedy putt upcoming, but it is a solid birdie look.

ON THE GREEN (1:53 p.m. ET): That one was always wide left. A ho-hum par for TW. Good news: Tiger is now tied for last place rather than there alone. Hooray!

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 10 (1 under overall, T-17)

Hole No. 9: Par 5, 603 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:28 p.m. ET): This tee shot just leaks a little right but harmlessly finishes in the rough. As the rough is light, Tiger could still go for this in two.

APPROACH SHOT (1:33 p.m. ET): Tiger indeed goes for it, ripping at an iron here. The ball just comes up short of the green, maybe in the fairway about five yards short. The pin is in back, so this will leave about a 30-yard chip/pitch. Plenty of green to work with here, though.

AROUND THE GREEN (1:36 p.m. ET): A nice pitch there from TW, as this one runs up to about 3 feet short and right of the cup. Should be a birdie.

ON THE GREEN (1:40 p.m. ET): Indeed, Tiger rolls that right in. Well, a horrid start to the day but overall an OK front nine. Tiger is still in last place, though.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 9 (1 under overall, 18th)

Hole No. 8: Par 3, 203 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:20 p.m. ET): This tee shot finds the front of the green some 35 feet below the hole. Nothing special, but solid.

ON THE GREEN (1:25 p.m. ET): A ho-hum two-putt par here.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 over thru 8 (Even overall, 18th)

Hole No. 7: Par 4, 355 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:07 p.m. ET): This is not so drivable today and Tiger decides to hit this one short of the green in the fairway. He’ll have a wedge second.

APPROACH SHOT (1:12 p.m. ET): This wedge from 75 yards is nice, as it comes up about 8 feet short of the hole. A nice birdie look upcoming.

ON THE GREEN (1:16 p.m. ET): No dice. That one just catches the right edge and misses. A disappointing par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 over thru 7 (Even overall, 18th)

Hole No. 6: Par 5, 595 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:51 p.m. ET): Tiger takes driver and loses this slightly to the right. The ball ends up in a waste bunker. He’ll be able to lay up fine from there, but yes it will very likely be a lay up from there.

APPROACH SHOT (12:54 p.m. ET): Wow, nevermind! Tiger takes out a fairway wood and launches this one from 263 yards right at the green. It’s a beauty too, as this one lands short of the surface and runs up to finish 20-25 feet right of the cup. He’ll have a solid eagle look, and it should be a two-putt birdie at worst.

ON THE GREEN (1:02 p.m. ET): That putt never had a chance, as it was always to the right. But it harmlessly rolls a foot or so by. He taps in for birdie.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 over thru 6 (Even overall, 18th)

Hole No. 5: Par 3, 182 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:42 p.m. ET): A 5-iron from Tiger that lands right next to the flag but lands hard and races over the green. The ball finishes in fairway about 5 yards beyond the surface. He’s 25 feet from the hole overall. It’s pretty flat beyond the putting surface, so Tiger can putt this if he wants.

AROUND THE GREEN (12:47 p.m. ET): Tiger did putt that, and it hit something early. The ball predictably comes up 4-5 feet short. He’ll have that tester for par.

ON THE GREEN (12:50 p.m. ET): Tiger survives another par tester. That one was rock solid.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3 over thru 5 (1 over overall, 18th)

Hole No. 4: Par 4, 489 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:30 p.m. ET): Tiger with a nice drive here, as he’s in the fairway. Barring something remarkable, this will be a long day.

APPROACH SHOT (12:32 p.m. ET): A 4-iron here from 221 yards and this is meh. It lands on the green but just trickles off right of the green. It’s maybe a yard or so right. He can putt this if he wants, maybe 40 feet overall for birdie.

AROUND THE GREEN (12:37 p.m. ET): Tiger does putt this one and it runs 5 feet by. Not great, not terrible. But he needs that to drop to avoid falling 4 over on the round already!

ON THE GREEN (12:39 p.m. ET): Got it! That’s a nice par right there. Stems the bleeding at the moment.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3 over thru 4 (1 over overall, 18th)

Hole No. 3: Par 5, 572 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:14 p.m. ET): Bombs a driver down the fairway here. He should be able to go for this one in two.

APPROACH SHOT (12:18 p.m. ET): Tiger HATES this iron from 250 yards. It’s a pull that finishes left of the front of the green. It’ll leave a 20-30 yard pitch from fairway to a tucked back pin. He’s going to have to take a bit of a risk to get this third shot close, so birdie is nowhere near guaranteed.

AROUND THE GREEN (12:22 p.m. ET): Wow, chipping woes early here. He sticks this one in the ground and the ball flies 10 yards into the slope before the green and the ball hits dead and rolls left and back down the slope. Now he leaves a tough pitch for his fourth.

AROUND THE GREEN (12:24 p.m. ET): This is brutal. Tiger tries to go with a high shot from down there and the ball once again lands in the slope and comes back down. That’s two fails and Tiger now has a pitch for par.

AROUND THE GREEN (12:25 p.m. ET): Third time and he does find the green, he decides to putt this and the ball barely has enough steam to reach the green. His ball does indeed make it and he’s 10 feet short of the cup. He needs that for bogey.

ON THE GREEN (12:26 p.m. ET): Oof. Double bogey. Tiger lips that one out on the left side and that is demoralizing. He is now in last place by three shots.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3 over thru 3 (1 over overall, 18th)

Hole No. 2: Par 3, 172 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:05 p.m. ET): A 7-iron here from Tiger … nope. That one lands on the left side of the green but catches a slope and rolls off the green and down that slope left and well below the green. Will be a *fun* pitch from down there. Plenty of green to work with, though.

AROUND THE GREEN (12:07 p.m. ET): Hoo boy … too much steam on that one and this ball races by the cup and just reaches the back edge of the green and rolls a few yards off. Pretty simple uphill chip upcoming from about 25 feet, but he has to hole that to save par.

AROUND THE GREEN (12:09 p.m. ET): Tiger hits a nifty chip that catches quickly and finishes a foot left of the cup. So he’ll salvage a bogey. But a bogey is not what you’re looking for here.

ON THE GREEN (12:11 p.m. ET): Indeed, a bogey.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 2 (1 under overall, T-16)

Hole No. 1: Par 4, 453 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:50 a.m. ET): An opening driver, and this one is pulled into a bunker/waste area to the left. Yeah that is no good right there. I mean, he’ll be fine over there, but a poor first shot of the day.

APPROACH SHOT (11:54 a.m. ET): Pretty solid from there! Tiger went right over a tucked left pin, and this ball is a little far but finishes on the back of the putting surface. He’ll have 25-30 feet for birdie beyond the hole.

ON THE GREEN (12 p.m. ET): Tiger had a good line on that putt, but it didn’t have enough pace. This comes up a foot short. A harmless par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 1 (2 under overall, 16th)

Pre-round

If you missed it, here’s a look at Tiger’s rules situation yesterday. Tiger tees off at 11:49 a.m. ET.