Tiger Woods: President George H.W. Bush 'was fantastic to be around'

NASSAU, Bahamas – Tiger Woods was an amateur the first time he met President George H.W. Bush while practicing in Houston.

He saw him multiple times after that and will remember the 41st President, who died Friday night, as an intelligent, kind individual who loved his golf.

“He was fantastic to be around,” Woods said Saturday at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. “He was just one of the smartest people I’ve ever been around, and so down to earth.”

Woods played a round with the former Commander in Chief and said it was one of his trademark quick loops, probably under 2.5 hours, in line with his knack for fast play.

“It was basically club, ball, one look, gone,” Woods said.

Woods is set to captain the 2019 Presidents Cup in Australia.

“Obviously his name is synonymous with golf,” Woods said. “Being around him for all these years and getting a chance to, you know, be around him at the Presidents Cup and him being involved in it since its inception in ’94 … he was such a class act. Anyone who’s ever been around him knows how much he loved his golf and how much he supported it and how much we’re going to miss him.”