Tiger Woods stumbles early, falls to last place at Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods may be on his way to a last-place showing in the Bahamas.

A closing double bogey Friday blunted a strong second round at the Hero World Challenge and the struggles seemed to transition to Saturday as well.

Woods went bogey-double bogey in Round 3 at Nos. 2 and 3 at Albany and could never get on track, rebounding a bit from there for an even-par 72 but finding himself in last place alone by a shot at 2 under overall.

Barring a sensational Sunday, Woods will look at this performance in an 18-man field as one to forget.

The 42-year-old was fortunate to avoid a penalty for an apparent double-hit at No. 18 on Friday, but the double bogey on the hole still put a ton of sting on a 3-under 69 that could’ve been a good deal better. A lower round might’ve had him really thinking about weekend contention.

But the finish helped tame that hope a good deal, and it didn’t take long for his drop to continue.

Woods missed the green Saturday at the par-3 second and then chipped over the surface on his way to a bogey. His short game somehow got worse at the next, as he left two chips short of the green at the par-5 third. Both landed into a slope and raced back down below the surface. The third time, he putted and could only get it to 8 feet. He missed that remainder, and that double bogey suddenly dropped him to last place by three shots.

Woods began the day eight off the lead, so any hopes of a weekend charge fizzled after that start. It more became about fighting forward the rest of the round.

He did an admirable job in that. Woods would post five birdies on the round and minimal additional mistakes allowed him to gain a few strokes back. A crucial one in that process was his draining a 15-footer for bogey at the par-4 14th.

All in all, though, Woods began the day one shot ahead of last and will likely end it firmly alone at the bottom.

This is an unofficial PGA Tour event in the middle of the offseason, so it’s dangerous to take too much from this performance. But these three days certainly have been far from Woods’ best work.