Tony Finau tied for the lead and looking to close at Hero World Challenge

NASSAU, Bahamas – Can Tony Finau get it done in crunch time?

That’s the most intriguing question left at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, where Finau co-leads at 13 under alongside Jon Rahm and Henrik Stenson.

Finau shot 5-under 67 Saturday in Round 3 at Albany Golf Course, where he’s looking to finish things off Sunday in the 12:10 p.m. final pairing with Rahm.

“On a golf course where there’s five par 5s, you’re going to have some guys that take advantage of the scoring opportunities,” Finau said. “The greens are perfect, you can make some putts out there. Just depends on the wind. It’s a good position to be in, and if I play well tomorrow then I know I’ll have a chance to win.”

Finau hasn’t won since the 2016 Puerto Rico Open, his lone victory on Tour. This wouldn’t count as an official Tour win, but it would likely do wonders for his confidence (and Official Rankings points) after several close calls in recent months.

He lost out in a playoff to Xander Schauffele at the WGC-HSBC Champions in late October and finished top 10 in each of the first three FedEx Cup Playoff events.

The tournament has lost some of its luster with host Tiger Woods currently 11 shots off the lead and in last place after an even-par 72 Saturday, but a Finau victory would make some noise.

Rahm and Stenson, meanwhile, each shot 3-under 69 to hold on to their leads. Rahm had a chance to move into first outright but narrowly missed a birdie try at the last.

“The only thing I would say could use some improvement is just maybe making a few more putts. It’s just because you get a sour feeling, a sour tastes in your mouth when you lip out on 18. … At the same time, 3 under and tied for the lead, I would have taken it at the start of the week.”

Stenson tees off in the penultimate pairing at 11:59 a.m. Sunday along with Gary Woodland, who shot 5-under 67 to move into solo fourth. Rickie Fowler is fifth and just three shots off the lead at 13 under, while Xander Schauffele and Dustin Johnson are T-6.

“Winning is always nice,” Stenson said. “It never gets old no matter how big or how small the tournament. You can’t say this is a small tournament given the field. It’s small in terms of number of players, but who you’re playing against is obviously going to give you a nice boost if you manage to win it at the end of the day.”