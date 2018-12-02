Jon Rahm runs away with win at Hero World Challenge

Here is a recap of Sunday’s final round at the Hero World Challenge at Albany in the Bahamas:

WINNER: Jon Rahm was flawless Sunday and nobody else had a chance.

The Spaniard fired a bogey-free 7-under 65 in the final round to close out the week with a 20-under total and a four-shot win. Rahm began the tournament slow with a 71 but vaulted into a share of the lead with Henrik Stenson after a second-round 63. He continued to share the lead with Stenson after both fired third-round 69s (Tony Finau moved into the co-lead as well). But neither had a chance of keeping up with Rahm on Sunday.

Rahm went out in 4-under 32 and solidified his victory with three more birdies at Nos. 11, 14 and 15. This is an unofficial PGA Tour event, but overall Rahm has now won three times in 2018.

The 24-year-old captured the PGA Tour’s CareerBuilder Challenge in January and won the European Tour’s Spanish Open in April.

JUST MISSED: This wasn’t close down the stretch. Finau birdied the final hole to finish solo second at 16 under. Justin Rose closed in 65 well ahead to jump five spots to solo third at 15 under. Stenson bogeyed his final hole for a 71 that dropped him to solo fourth at 14 under.

SHORT SHOTS: Defending champion Rickie Fowler finishes in a tie for fifth at 13 under. … Patrick Reed opened the week 65-77 and ends up in solo 11th at 10 under. … Tiger Woods makes four birdies on his final nine to salvage a 1-over 73 and avoid last place in the 18-man field. He finished the week in solo 17th at 1 under, one shot ahead of Hideki Matsuyama.