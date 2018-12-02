Shot-by-shot recap of Tiger Woods' Sunday 73

Tiger Woods did avoid a last-place finish at the Hero World Challenge.

Still, it was another mediocre day from Woods. He posted a 1-over 73 on Sunday in the Bahamas and will probably finish 17th in the 18-man field.

We followed his final round, shot by shot. Catch up with what you may’ve missed…

Hole No. 18: Par 4, 470 yards

OFF THE TEE (2 p.m. ET): That tee shot is lost to the right and finishes in the waste area sand. He’ll have an interesting shot from there.

APPROACH SHOT (2:04 p.m. ET): Fantastic draw from that waste area and this one finishes perfectly 15 feet below the flag. Brilliant shot from there.

ON THE GREEN (2:10 p.m. ET): That putt misses right and Tiger taps in for par. Matsuyama misses his birdie effort, which means Woods avoids a tie for last place. Hideki pars to finish one behind Woods. Overall a putrid week for TW, but props to him on the strong final nine when there was really nothing to gain.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1-over 73 (1 under overall, 17th)

Hole No. 17: Par 3, 180 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:53 p.m. ET): This one finishes about 15 feet from the cup. Should be a decent birdie look.

ON THE GREEN (1:57 p.m. ET): That is a decent putt, but it is missed left. And yikes, that ran 3 feet by and that one lips out. A terrible three-putt for bogey. Even with that bogey, Tiger is one ahead of last place Hideki Matsuyama.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 17 (1 under overall, 17th)

Hole No. 16: Par 4, 485 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:41 p.m. ET): This is a driver down the left-center of the fairway. Perfect.

APPROACH SHOT (1:46 p.m. ET): That 4-iron from 204 yards goes just long of the green on the left. That finishes in fairway left of the green, but that’s a good leave. Pin is back-right, so plenty of green to work with, he’s only about 35 feet from the hole overall. He can putt this if he wishes.

AROUND THE GREEN (1:48 p.m. ET): He chips that to about a foot. A pretty shot. He’ll save par.

ON THE GREEN (1:49 p.m. ET): Indeed a par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 16 (2 under overall, T-17)

Hole No. 15: Par 5, 547 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:28 p.m. ET): Tiger finds the right edge of the fairway here and will be able to go for this green in two.

APPROACH SHOT (1:31 p.m. ET): This second shot just inside 200 yards is solid but not spectacular. It does look like it just found the front of the green, leaving him about 35 feet for eagle. Should be a two-putt birdie.

ON THE GREEN (1:39 p.m. ET): So close. Tiger hits a nice putt that hits the left side of the cup but lips out. The putt was going too fast (it would’ve run 4-5 feet by if it missed the cup), so that’s why it lipped out. Even hitting the lip, the ball still went 2 feet by. But that’s a tap-in two-putt birdie and he now has four in his last five holes.

TIGER ON THE DAY: Even thru 15 (2 under overall, T-17)

Hole No. 14: Par 4, 291 yards

OFF THE TEE (1:18 p.m. ET): Tiger goes for this green and just comes up short and right of the surface. He’ll be chipping from the fairway.

AROUND THE GREEN (1:22 p.m. ET): Tiger chips this one about 5 feet past. He’ll have that short effort for three birdies in four holes.

ON THE GREEN (1:26 p.m. ET): Much like last hole, not much info. We did get to see his 8-footer for birdie, which he drained! He’s now tied for last. Woo!

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 14 (1 under overall, T-17)

Hole No. 13: Par 4, 471 yards

ON THE GREEN (1:16 p.m. ET): Much like last hole, not much info. We did get to see his 8-footer for birdie, which he drained for his second in three holes. He’s now just one back of Hideki Matsuyama (who’s second-to-last).

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 over thru 13 (Even overall, 18th)

Hole No. 12: Par 3, 198 yards

ON THE GREEN (1:06 p.m. ET): TW is just not being shown much right now. All we know is he made par on this hole. Had to be ho-hum otherwise more would’ve been displayed. He’s still in last.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3 over thru 12 (1 over overall, 18th)

Hole No. 11: Par 5, 589 yards

ON THE GREEN (12:54 p.m. ET): Not much info on what happened before TW reached the green, but then he drained a 25-footer for birdie. This left-to-righter died into the cup perfectly.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3 over thru 11 (1 over overall, 18th)

Hole No. 10: Par 4, 435 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:33 p.m. ET): Tiger finds the fairway here, no issues.

APPROACH SHOT (12:37 p.m. ET): Tiger finds the green here, but its the front left and he’ll have 40 feet for birdie.

ON THE GREEN (12:43 p.m. ET): A fine lag here that leads to a tap-in par. Tiger is now only three back of last place after a Hideki double bogey.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 4 over thru 10 (2 over overall, 18th)

Hole No. 9: Par 5, 606 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:15 p.m. ET): And the slides continues. Tiger loses this driver right, and that goes into a water hazard. He’ll have to go up to there and drop with a penalty stroke. This is rough.

THIRD SHOT (12:20 p.m. ET): Tiger drops and has to hit his third shot from rough 288 yards from the hole. And man, this is really getting difficult to watch. He loses this fairway wood right and this ball never has a chance, splashing in the water a good 30 yards short of the green. He may have to drop back to a point where he has a full wedge in. After a penalty drop, that will be his fifth shot.

FIFTH SHOT (12:27 p.m. ET): After the drop, Tiger hits a nifty shot that finishes about 3 feet past the cup. He should roll that in for bogey. But yeah, it’s still a bogey.

ON THE GREEN (12:31 p.m. ET): Indeed, he makes it. But this has been really ugly.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 4 over thru 9 (2 over overall, 18th)

Hole No. 8: Par 3, 219 yards

OFF THE TEE (12:05 p.m. ET): This one is OK. The ball lands at the right front of the green and bounds about 10 feet forward. This ball finishes about 40-50 feet short of the cup. He’ll have that putt for birdie. Most likely, he’ll just take a two-putt from there. Tiger is now in last place by four shots, by the way.

ON THE GREEN (12:13 p.m. ET): Tiger runs that first putt 4 feet by but then makes the comebacker. Solid par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3 over thru 8 (1 over overall, 18th)

Hole No. 7: Par 4, 333 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:56 a.m. ET): Tiger does not go for the green. He puts this one in the fairway and will have a wedge inside 100 yards for his second.

APPROACH SHOT (11:58 a.m. ET): That is just meh. That finishes 20 feet beyond the hole from 67 yards. Probably a two-putt par.

ON THE GREEN (12:02 p.m. ET): Tiger misses that well left and hits it too hard. That ball runs maybe 3 feet by … and WOW. He lips that one out on the right. and it goes maybe 3 feet by. He does clean that up for a three-putt bogey. But that is ugly.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 3 over thru 7 (1 over overall, 18th)

Hole No. 6: Par 5, 595 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:40 a.m. ET): This driver just leaks right and finishes in a waste area. He might be able to go for this in two from there, as that’s what he did from that position yesterday.

SECOND SHOT (11:44 a.m. ET): Yikes. Tiger did indeed try to go for this in two. He took out a fairway wood and kind of topped it. Not sure where that went to be honest.

THIRD SHOT (11:47 a.m. ET): It looked like that one ended up in another waste area, leaving him a full wedge third. That wedge finishes just beyond the green in the fairway. He’s about 20 feet from the hole overall, he’ll probably putt this.

AROUND THE GREEN (11:50 a.m. ET): Tiger does putt that and that misses left of the hole and finishes 2 feet past.

ON THE GREEN (11:52 a.m. ET): Tiger taps in for par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 over thru 6 (Even overall, 18th)

Hole No. 5: Par 3, 175 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:33 a.m. ET): Tiger finds the green here, his ball finishes 20 feet right and just beyond the hole. A decent look at birdie, should be a par at worst.

ON THE GREEN (11:37 a.m. ET): That one misses right and a little beyond the cup. But a simple par. Tiger is now in last by three shots, though.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 over thru 5 (Even overall, 18th)

Hole No. 4: Par 4, 489 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:20 a.m. ET): A nice drive down the fairway. No problems here!

APPROACH SHOT (11:26 a.m. ET): That tee shot actually barely reached a patch of rough in the middle of fairway, which is a bad break. Tiger’s approach then misses the green left. It finishes in a fairway slope well below the green. He may putt from down there, or it will be a short-sided chip.

AROUND THE GREEN (11:28 a.m. ET): Tiger putts from down there and this one comes up about 5 feet short of the cup. He’ll have that left for par.

ON THE GREEN (11:30 a.m. ET): Tiger rolls that par putt right in.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 over thru 4 (Even overall, 18th)

Hole No. 3: Par 5, 572 yards

OFF THE TEE (11:03 a.m. ET): Tiger launches a driver down the right-center of the fairway. The hole is downwind today, so that’s a long one and he should have just an iron in for his second.

APPROACH SHOT (11:08 a.m. ET): A 6-iron from 233 yards and it’s a high cut that just comes up short. It looks like the ball needed just a couple yards more carry to be really good. It’ll now be an interesting up and down attempt from a waste area.

AROUND THE GREEN (11:13 a.m. ET): Yikes. Tiger from that waste bunker lands the ball on the green but it has no spin and it reaches the back edge and runs off down a slope over the green. He’ll be in the fairway over the green, below the surface and some 30 feet from the pin for birdie.

AROUND THE GREEN (11:15 a.m. ET): Tiger putts from down there and YEESH. He doesn’t hit it hard enough and the ball ends up in a sprinkler drain hole short of the green. He’ll get a free drop from there. But he’ll still be chipping for par.

AROUND THE GREEN (11:16 a.m. ET): Tiger takes the free drop a few feet back of the drain and chips to tap-in range. That chip was solid, but it’s going to be a bogey on a par 5.

ON THE GREEN (11:17 a.m. ET): Tiger goes double bogey-bogey on No. 3 in the final two rounds. The second straight day it took him three tries from off the green to get it on the surface. Fire his results on this hole into the sun.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 2 over thru 3 (Even overall, 18th)

Hole No. 2: Par 3, 188 yards

OFF THE TEE (10:57 a.m. ET): Tiger misses the green left and that finishes in light rough. Shouldn’t be a tough chip, though, as he’s on an upslope and has some green to work with.

AROUND THE GREEN (11 a.m. ET): Yeah, easy chip and Tiger made it look easy. He cozies that up to about 6 inches. This will be a tap-in par.

ON THE GREEN (11:01 a.m. ET): Indeed, a par.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 2 (1 under overall, 18th)

Hole No. 1: Par 4, 429 yards

OFF THE TEE (10:43 a.m. ET): Tiger goes left off the opening tee. This appeared to catch the left rough.

APPROACH SHOT (10:47 a.m. ET): Another left shot, as this one doesn’t come close to hitting the green. That leaves Tiger an interesting short game shot to a front-right pin.

AROUND THE GREEN (10:50 a.m. ET): Not bad. Tiger gets this to finish about 10 feet short of the cup. That left to avoid an opening bogey.

ON THE GREEN (10:53 a.m. ET): And that’s a bogey. Tiger always missed that one left and his speed wasn’t great as that putt ran 2 feet by.

TIGER ON THE DAY: 1 over thru 1 (1 under overall, 18th)

Pre-round

Tiger tees off at 10:42 a.m. ET. Here’s a look back at his third round…