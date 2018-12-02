Tiger Woods' energy drink with Monster could be in offing

NASSAU, Bahamas – Tiger Woods recently extended a multi-year endorsement deal with Monster Energy and is in talks for a licensing deal to produce his own drink.

Agent Mark Steinberg confirmed an extension was finalized a few months ago.

“We just extended the deal with Monster, and so we’re looking at what the next stages are of that relationship,” Steinberg told Golfweek. “It’s been an awesome partnership and there’s been talk about potential of a licensed deal with Tiger and Monster. What that looks like and tastes like, we haven’t flushed that out yet, but we’re at least in discussions about it now.”

They’re looking to get something done ‘in the next few months,’ for a Woods-licensed drink, one which he would have serious influence on from a flavor and concept perspective.

“He’s at a stage in his life and career where he’s not doing those things without having heavy involvement,” Steinberg said.

Woods first debuted the Monster Energy logo on his golf bag at the 2016 Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas. The logo has stayed on Woods’ bag over the past two years, as well as the black water bottle he uses during competition. Caddie Joe LaCava often wears polo shirts with the Monster Energy logo on the sleeve.

Woods finished 15th at the 2016 Hero World Challenge and withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic due to back spasms the following month. He was out of action for nearly a full year after undergoing a spinal fusion in April, 2017 and began his most recent comeback eight months later in the Bahamas.

That set the table his career resurgance in 2018, during which he had seven top-10 finishes, two in majors, and finished the season by winning the Tour Championship.