Winner's Bag: Jon Rahm, Hero World Challenge

John Rahm's TaylorMade golf equipment David Dusek/Golfweek

The gear Jon Rahm used to win the 2018 Hero World Challenge:

DRIVER: TaylorMade M2 2017 (9.5 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green 75TX shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M3 (16 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green 75TX shaft

IRONS: TaylorMade RSi TP UDI (4), P750 (4-PW), with Project X 6.5 shafts

WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52 degrees bent to 51, 56 degrees bent to 55), Milled Grind Hi-Toe (60 degrees), with Project X 6.5 shafts

PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red

BALL: TaylorMade TP5x

GRIPS: Golf Pride New Decade Multicompound (full swing), SuperStroke 1.0 P (putter)

