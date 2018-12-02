Winner's Bag: Jon Rahm, Hero World Challenge

The gear Jon Rahm used to win the 2018 Hero World Challenge:
DRIVER: TaylorMade M2 2017 (9.5 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green 75TX shaft
FAIRWAY WOOD: TaylorMade M3 (16 degrees), with Aldila Tour Green 75TX shaft
IRONS: TaylorMade RSi TP UDI (4), P750 (4-PW), with Project X 6.5 shafts
WEDGES: TaylorMade Milled Grind (52 degrees bent to 51, 56 degrees bent to 55), Milled Grind Hi-Toe (60 degrees), with Project X 6.5 shafts
PUTTER: TaylorMade Spider Tour Red
BALL: TaylorMade TP5x
GRIPS: Golf Pride New Decade Multicompound (full swing), SuperStroke 1.0 P (putter)
Comments