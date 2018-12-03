Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Golfweek's 2019 Ultimate Guide: Top 200 Resort Golf Courses

PEBBLE BEACH, CA - FEBRUARY 07: A scenic view of the seventh hole is seen during practice of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links, on February 7, 2018 in Pebble Beach, California. (Photo by Ryan Young/PGA TOUR) Ryan Young/PGA Tour

Here are the Top 200 Resort Golf Courses in the United States as listed in Golfweek’s 2019 Ultimate Guide.

Each course is listed with its location, architect(s), year opened and an average ranking from all the Golfweek Raters who reviewed it:

Rank Course  Location Architect(s)  Year opened  Avg. rating
1 Pebble Beach Golf Links Pebble Beach, Calif. Douglas Grant, Jack Neville 1919 8.87
2 Pacific Dunes Bandon, Ore. Tom Doak 2001 8.85
3 Pinehurst
No. 2		 Pinehurst, N.C. Donald Ross 1903 8.42
4 Old Macdonald Bandon, Ore. Tom Doak, Jim Urbina 2010 8.36
5 Whistling Straits (Straits) Mosel, Wis. Pete Dye 1997 8.31
6 Bandon Dunes Bandon, Ore. David McLay Kidd 1999 8.18
7 Shadow Creek North Las Vegas, Nev. Tom Fazio Tom Fazio 8.06
8 Ocean Course Kiawah Island, S.C. Pete Dye 1991 7.90
9 Bandon Trails Bandon, Ore. Bill Coore, Ben Crenshaw 2005 7.82
10 TPC Sawgrass
(Players Stadium)		 Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Pete Dye 1981 7.74
11 Spyglass Hill Pebble Beach, Calif. Robert Trent Jones Sr. 1966 7.65
12 Mammoth Dunes Nekoosa, Wis. David McLay Kidd 2018 7.61
13 Sand Valley Nekoosa, Wis. Bill Coore, Ben Crenshaw 2016 7.59
14 Streamsong Resort (Red) Streamsong, Fla. Bill Coore, Ben Crenshaw 2012 7.52
15 Streamsong Resort (Black) Streamsong, Fla. Gil Hanse 2017 7.54
16 Kapalua (Plantation) Lanai, Hawaii Bill Coore, Ben Crenshaw 1991 7.42
17 Gamble Sands Brewster, Wash. David McLay Kidd 2014 7.42
18 Harbour Town Golf Links Hilton Head Island, S.C. Pete Dye 1970 7.29
19 Streamstrong Resort (Blue) Fort Meade, Fla. Tom Doak 2012 7.30
20 Fallen Oak Saucier, Miss. Tom Fazio 2006 7.25
21 Four Seasons Resort (Manele) Lanai, Hawaii Jack Nicklaus 1993 7.24
22 Omni Homestead Resort (The Cascades Hot Springs, Va. William S. Flynn 1923 7.22
23 Forest Dunes – The Loop (Red & Black) Roscommon, Mich. Tom Doak 1988 7.07
24 Blackwolf Run (River) Kohler, Wis. Pete Dye 1988 7.07
25 Silvies Valley Ranch (Hankins) Seneca, Ore. Dan Hixson 2017 7.07
26 Sea Island (Seaside) Simon Island, Ga. Charles H. Alison, Harry S. Colt, Tom Fazio, Joe Lee 2000 7.04
27 Erin Hills Erin, Wis. Dana Fry, Michael Hurdzan 2006 7.03
28 Mossy Oaks West Point, Miss. Gil Hanse 2006 6.96
29 Mid Pines Southern Pines, N.C. Donald Ross 1921 6.96
30 The Prairie Club (Dunes) Valentine, Neb. Tom Lehman 2010 6.96
31 Highland Course at Primland Meadows of Dan, Va. Donald Steel 2007 6.95
32 Silvies Valley Ranch (Craddock) Seneca, Ore. Dan Hixson 2018 6.93
33 Palmetto Bluff (May River) Bluffton, S.C. Jack Nicklaus 2004 6.85
34 The Dunes G&BC Myrtle Beach, S.C. Robert Trent Jones Sr. 1949 6.83
35 Pete Dye Course at French Lick French Lick, Ind. Pete Dye 2009 6.82
36 The Greenbrier (Old White TPC) White Sulphur Springs, W.Va. Charles Blair Macdonald, Seth Raynor, Lester George  1915 6.80
37 Pine Needles Southern Pines, N.C. John Fought, Donald Ross 1927 6.80
38 Golden Horseshoe (Gold) Williamsburg, Va. Robert Trent Jones Sr. 1965 6.79
39 Full Cry at Keswick Hall and Golf Club Charlottesville, Va. Pete Dye 2014 6.79
40 Rams Hill Borrego Springs, Calif. Tom Fazio 2014 6..77
41 Forest Dunes (Weiskopf Course) Roscommon, Mich. Tom Weiskopf 2003 6.77
42 Whistling Straits (Irish) Mosel, Wis. Pete Dye 1999 6.72
43 Caledonia Pawleys Island, S.C. Michael Strantz 1994 6.71
44 We-Ko-Pa (Saguaro) Fountain Hills, Ariz. Bill Coore, Ben Crenshaw 2006 6.69
45 Trump National Doral (Blue Monster) Miami Dick Wilson, Gil Hanse 1962 6.69
46 Linville GC Linville, N.C. Donald Ross 1924 6.67
47 Giant’s Ridge (Quarry) Biwabik, Minn. Jeff Brauer 2003 6.67
48 Cape Cod Brewster, Mass. Tom Doak, William S. Flynn 1987 6.63
49 Atlantic City CC Northfield, N.J. Tom Doak, William S. Flynn 1923 6.63
50 CordeValle San Martin, Calif. Robert Trent Jones Jr. 2000 6.63
Still photos from the first drone session at Erin Hills, a daily fee destination golf course and resort in Erin, Wisconsin and site of the 2017 US Open Championship. The course was designed by Hurdzan/Fry and Ron Whitten and built by Landscapes Unlimited, LLC. It opened for play in 2006 and has already hosted the 2011 US Amateur Chanpionship and the 2008 Women's Amateur Public Links. Photograph and copyright by Paul Hundley, September, 2015. Drone piloted by Travis Waibel.

Erin Hills was the site of the 2017 U.S. Open.  (Copyright Paul Hundley)

