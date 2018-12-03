Golfweek's 2019 Ultimate Guide: Top 200 Resort Golf Courses

Here are the Top 200 Resort Golf Courses in the United States as listed in Golfweek’s 2019 Ultimate Guide.
Each course is listed with its location, architect(s), year opened and an average ranking from all the Golfweek Raters who reviewed it:
|Rank
|Course
|Location
|Architect(s)
|Year opened
|Avg. rating
|1
|Pebble Beach Golf Links
|Pebble Beach, Calif.
|Douglas Grant, Jack Neville
|1919
|8.87
|2
|Pacific Dunes
|Bandon, Ore.
|Tom Doak
|2001
|8.85
|3
|Pinehurst
No. 2
|Pinehurst, N.C.
|Donald Ross
|1903
|8.42
|4
|Old Macdonald
|Bandon, Ore.
|Tom Doak, Jim Urbina
|2010
|8.36
|5
|Whistling Straits (Straits)
|Mosel, Wis.
|Pete Dye
|1997
|8.31
|6
|Bandon Dunes
|Bandon, Ore.
|David McLay Kidd
|1999
|8.18
|7
|Shadow Creek
|North Las Vegas, Nev.
|Tom Fazio
|Tom Fazio
|8.06
|8
|Ocean Course
|Kiawah Island, S.C.
|Pete Dye
|1991
|7.90
|9
|Bandon Trails
|Bandon, Ore.
|Bill Coore, Ben Crenshaw
|2005
|7.82
|10
|TPC Sawgrass
(Players Stadium)
|Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
|Pete Dye
|1981
|7.74
|11
|Spyglass Hill
|Pebble Beach, Calif.
|Robert Trent Jones Sr.
|1966
|7.65
|12
|Mammoth Dunes
|Nekoosa, Wis.
|David McLay Kidd
|2018
|7.61
|13
|Sand Valley
|Nekoosa, Wis.
|Bill Coore, Ben Crenshaw
|2016
|7.59
|14
|Streamsong Resort (Red)
|Streamsong, Fla.
|Bill Coore, Ben Crenshaw
|2012
|7.52
|15
|Streamsong Resort (Black)
|Streamsong, Fla.
|Gil Hanse
|2017
|7.54
|16
|Kapalua (Plantation)
|Lanai, Hawaii
|Bill Coore, Ben Crenshaw
|1991
|7.42
|17
|Gamble Sands
|Brewster, Wash.
|David McLay Kidd
|2014
|7.42
|18
|Harbour Town Golf Links
|Hilton Head Island, S.C.
|Pete Dye
|1970
|7.29
|19
|Streamstrong Resort (Blue)
|Fort Meade, Fla.
|Tom Doak
|2012
|7.30
|20
|Fallen Oak
|Saucier, Miss.
|Tom Fazio
|2006
|7.25
|21
|Four Seasons Resort (Manele)
|Lanai, Hawaii
|Jack Nicklaus
|1993
|7.24
|22
|Omni Homestead Resort (The Cascades
|Hot Springs, Va.
|William S. Flynn
|1923
|7.22
|23
|Forest Dunes – The Loop (Red & Black)
|Roscommon, Mich.
|Tom Doak
|1988
|7.07
|24
|Blackwolf Run (River)
|Kohler, Wis.
|Pete Dye
|1988
|7.07
|25
|Silvies Valley Ranch (Hankins)
|Seneca, Ore.
|Dan Hixson
|2017
|7.07
|26
|Sea Island (Seaside)
|Simon Island, Ga.
|Charles H. Alison, Harry S. Colt, Tom Fazio, Joe Lee
|2000
|7.04
|27
|Erin Hills
|Erin, Wis.
|Dana Fry, Michael Hurdzan
|2006
|7.03
|28
|Mossy Oaks
|West Point, Miss.
|Gil Hanse
|2006
|6.96
|29
|Mid Pines
|Southern Pines, N.C.
|Donald Ross
|1921
|6.96
|30
|The Prairie Club (Dunes)
|Valentine, Neb.
|Tom Lehman
|2010
|6.96
|31
|Highland Course at Primland
|Meadows of Dan, Va.
|Donald Steel
|2007
|6.95
|32
|Silvies Valley Ranch (Craddock)
|Seneca, Ore.
|Dan Hixson
|2018
|6.93
|33
|Palmetto Bluff (May River)
|Bluffton, S.C.
|Jack Nicklaus
|2004
|6.85
|34
|The Dunes G&BC
|Myrtle Beach, S.C.
|Robert Trent Jones Sr.
|1949
|6.83
|35
|Pete Dye Course at French Lick
|French Lick, Ind.
|Pete Dye
|2009
|6.82
|36
|The Greenbrier (Old White TPC)
|White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.
|Charles Blair Macdonald, Seth Raynor, Lester George
|1915
|6.80
|37
|Pine Needles
|Southern Pines, N.C.
|John Fought, Donald Ross
|1927
|6.80
|38
|Golden Horseshoe (Gold)
|Williamsburg, Va.
|Robert Trent Jones Sr.
|1965
|6.79
|39
|Full Cry at Keswick Hall and Golf Club
|Charlottesville, Va.
|Pete Dye
|2014
|6.79
|40
|Rams Hill
|Borrego Springs, Calif.
|Tom Fazio
|2014
|6..77
|41
|Forest Dunes (Weiskopf Course)
|Roscommon, Mich.
|Tom Weiskopf
|2003
|6.77
|42
|Whistling Straits (Irish)
|Mosel, Wis.
|Pete Dye
|1999
|6.72
|43
|Caledonia
|Pawleys Island, S.C.
|Michael Strantz
|1994
|6.71
|44
|We-Ko-Pa (Saguaro)
|Fountain Hills, Ariz.
|Bill Coore, Ben Crenshaw
|2006
|6.69
|45
|Trump National Doral (Blue Monster)
|Miami
|Dick Wilson, Gil Hanse
|1962
|6.69
|46
|Linville GC
|Linville, N.C.
|Donald Ross
|1924
|6.67
|47
|Giant’s Ridge (Quarry)
|Biwabik, Minn.
|Jeff Brauer
|2003
|6.67
|48
|Cape Cod
|Brewster, Mass.
|Tom Doak, William S. Flynn
|1987
|6.63
|49
|Atlantic City CC
|Northfield, N.J.
|Tom Doak, William S. Flynn
|1923
|6.63
|50
|CordeValle
|San Martin, Calif.
|Robert Trent Jones Jr.
|2000
|6.63
