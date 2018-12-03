Tom Brady talks playing golf with President Bush 41 and Bill Clinton

Tom Brady has played golf with multiple PGA Tour major championship winners, a fellow GOAT and several presidents – past and present.

In 2006, Brady received an invitation to join former presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton for an overnight stay at the Bush compound in Kennebunkport, Maine, followed by a round of golf the following day.

After getting the blessing of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick to miss OTAs, Brady was on his way.

”It was pretty sweet. Playing with two presidents, it was pretty cool,” Brady told WEEI’s “Mut and Callahan” show Monday. President Bush 41 died Friday night. An avid golfer and sportsman, Bush was 94.

Brady recalled how he joined the two former presidents for a trip on Bush’s boat (“He was kind of captain of his boat.”) and then spent the night playing cards after having dinner with the two former commanders in chief.

The next day, Brady, Bush and Clinton were joined by CBS announcer Jim Nantz for a round of golf.

”It was just a great experience,” Brady said. “I was so young at the time.”

Brady then detailed the differences in the golf games of the two former presidents.

Bush was well-known for his quick play.

Clinton, not so much.

“With President Clinton, there was a lot of balls flying all over the place,” Brady said. “Oh my God. It was so funny. It was comical.”

Brady added that Clinton had a proclivity to both swing away and always seem to come up with his ball, regardless of where it may have landed.

“I’ve played golf with some guys where there’s a lot of course etiquette. Not with President Clinton,” Brady said.

“If he wanted to hit five balls, he hit five balls. If you’re walking in front of him, you’d have balls flying over your head. President Bush was on the 18th green and a ball buzzes by him and he looks back and President Clinton’s behind him. He hit a few balls that almost hit him.”

Brady says playing with pros like Jordan Spieth, Vijay Singh or Phil Mickelson offers a different experience than golfing with a president.

“You’re watching real pros who are masters of their sport,” Brady said. “I talk a lot of smack either way because I don’t have a lot to lose with those guys.”

Brady said he kept in touch with President Bush over the years, and spoke with Bush outside the locker room when he visited Patriots games in Houston.

“He was such a big sports fan. It was really cool to get a chance to know him,” Brady said. “He’s in a more restful place.”