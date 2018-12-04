Callaway Epic Flash, Epic Flash Sub Zero on USGA Conforming List

New drivers soon could be on the way from Callaway, as five yet-to-be-released heads appeared for the first time on the U.S. Golf Association’s conforming club list Monday. Two of the drivers are called Epic Flash, and three others are versions of a club called the Epic Flash Sub Zero.

The USGA and the R&A test equipment to ensure it is legal for play, so having a driver approved is a necessary step for manufacturers before pros use a club in competition or before that club goes to retail.

While Callaway officially has not released details on either club, USGA photos of the Epic Flash driver show it has a moveable weight in the back with ‘Draw’ and ‘Fade’ positions, along with an adjustable hosel. Near the leading edge where the sole meets the face, two small dots and the word Jailbreak appear, so we can assume this driver, as with the original Epic and last season’s Rogue drivers, has a pair of internal posts that connect the sole and crown to stiffen the front of the club.

The Epic Flash Sub Zero appears to have the same type of moveable weight and hosel, along with a weight screw positioned directly behind the Jailbreak system. In previous drivers, Sub Zero versions were designed as low-spin alternatives for golfers who produce excessive backspin off the tee.

Golfweek will provide more details about the Epic Flash and the Epic Flash Sub Zero drivers as they become available.