Lululemon offers golfers essentials for colder weather

Lululemon has become a staple in the athletic-clothing space, providing technical attire for yoga, running, working out and other activities.

Some might not know those other activities include golf.

With winter drawing near, Lululemon has offerings for those still looking to hit the links – even in the cold. And Lululemon’s winter collection of men’s golf apparel can be worn off the course, as well.

Here is a closer look at several pieces:

Commission Pant Slim Wool, $128

A wool version of the Commission Pant, these slim-fit pants are inspired by the chinos style. They provide moisture-wicking and stretch, and are engineered for all-day comfort and freedom of movement.

Outpour Shell Jacket, $248

This waterproof hooded jacket, made with seem-sealed Glyde fabric, is constructed to move with the swing while also featuring waterproof and breathable qualities.

Active Vest, $98

This lightweight vest is designed to protect the core. It include a breathable back for ventilation and easy-storage capability.

ABC Pant Slim, $128

The slim-fit casual pants are inspired by timeless details of five-pocket jeans. They are made of technical fabric and are engineered for freedom of movement and all-day comfort. Features include a hidden, zippered back pocket and reflective detailing on the cuffs.