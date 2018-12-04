PGA of America moving to Texas, bringing PGA Championship with it

The PGA of America will be moving its headquarters to Frisco, Texas from South Florida, relocating to a $520 million development that will include two golf courses, host the PGA Championship and – possibly – the Ryder Cup.

The decision ended months of speculation and expectation. It was announced Tuesday after several government entities in Texas approved the deal. The move is expected to be completed by the summer of 2022.

PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh led the two-year search for a new headquarters site.

“We narrowed it to five or six that we did more diligence on, and at the time Frisco jumped off the page,” Waugh told the Palm Beach Post, adding the new site gives the organization a “raw piece of clay we can form into what we think can not only be our headquarters but a laboratory for golf, if you will.”

In addition to the two championship courses, Waugh said the new site will include “a short course, hopefully the best practice facility on the planet, retail, some sort of Hall of Fame, and we think we’re going to attract some other incumbents in the business, whether it be equipment folks or whatever. We think over time this could end up being kind of the Silicon Valley of golf.”

Currently located in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., the PGA of America plans to employ at least 100 people at its new headquarters.

The PGA Championship will be held on one of the two new courses in 2027 and 2034. The Senior PGA Championship and Women’s PGA Championship will be held there twice, in addition to a possible Ryder Cup. The 1969 U.S. Open in Houston was the last major to be played in Texas.

Frisco is about 20 miles north of Dallas. “Sports City USA” already plays host to FC Dallas of MLS, the Dallas Cowboys training facility, the team headquarters and practice site for the Dallas Stars and the Texas Rangers’ Class AA affiliate.

The PGA of America moved to Palm Beach Gardens in 1965. It has been housed in a two-building complex adjacent to PGA National Resort since 1981.