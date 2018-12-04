Las Vegas continues to love Tiger Woods – just not quite as much as it did before “The Match” and his near-last-place finish at the Hero World Challenge.

Woods has slipped to co-favorite status for the 2019 Masters among oddsmakers at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook and at golfodds.com.

Woods is fetching 12-1 odds to put on his fifth green jacket 131 days from now, joining the newly-wed Jordan Spieth and World No. 2 Justin Rose at that price as one of three betting favorites.

He was as high as 9-1 to win the Masters before his loss to Mickelson in “The Match” on Nov. 23. He finished 17th in the 18-man field at the Hero World Challenge this past weekend.

Four golfers – Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas – are currently 14-1.

Woods won his fourth Masters in 2005, while Spieth won his green jacket in 2015. Both share the Masters scoring record at -18 (270).

If you’re looking for a decent longshot, Cameron Champ is 50-1.

Here are the complete odds for the 2019 Masters: