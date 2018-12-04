Las Vegas continues to love Tiger Woods – just not quite as much as it did before “The Match” and his near-last-place finish at the Hero World Challenge.
Woods has slipped to co-favorite status for the 2019 Masters among oddsmakers at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook and at golfodds.com.
Woods is fetching 12-1 odds to put on his fifth green jacket 131 days from now, joining the newly-wed Jordan Spieth and World No. 2 Justin Rose at that price as one of three betting favorites.
He was as high as 9-1 to win the Masters before his loss to Mickelson in “The Match” on Nov. 23. He finished 17th in the 18-man field at the Hero World Challenge this past weekend.
Four golfers – Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas – are currently 14-1.
Woods won his fourth Masters in 2005, while Spieth won his green jacket in 2015. Both share the Masters scoring record at -18 (270).
If you’re looking for a decent longshot, Cameron Champ is 50-1.
Here are the complete odds for the 2019 Masters:
|Player
|Odds
|Jordan Spieth
|12/1
|Dustin Johnson
|14/1
|Tiger Woods
|12/1
|Justin Thomas
|14/1
|Rory McIlroy
|14/1
|Brooks Koepka
|14/1
|Justin Rose
|12/1
|Rickie Fowler
|16/1
|Jon Rahm
|18/1
|Jason Day
|25/1
|Bubba Watson
|25/1
|Patrick Reed
|30/1
|Tommy Fleetwood
|30/1
|Francesco Molinari
|40/1
|Paul Casey
|40/1
|Hideki Matsuyama
|30/1
|Phil Mickelson
|50/1
|Henrik Stenson
|50/1
|Tony Finau
|25/1
|Adam Scott
|50/1
|Sergio Garcia
|50/1
|Matt Kuchar
|40/1
|Marc Leishman
|40/1
|Alex Noren
|80/1
|Xander Schauffele
|50/1
|Joaquin Niemann
|80/1
|Patrick Cantlay
|50/1
|Bryson DeChambeau
|25/1
|Louis Oosthuizen
|60/1
|Thomas Pieters
|100/1
|Branden Grace
|100/1
|Ian Poulter
|100/1
|Brandt Snedeker
|80/1
|Zach Johnson
|100/1
|Webb Simpson
|60/1
|Charley Hoffman
|100/1
|Cameron Smith
|80/1
|Kevin Kisner
|100/1
|Tyrrell Hatton
|100/1
|Daniel Berger
|125/1
|Kevin Chappell
|125/1
|Ryan Moore
|125/1
|Russell Henley
|150/1
|Aaron Wise
|100/1
|Charl Schwartzel
|125/1
|Gary Woodland
|100/1
|Rafael Cabrera Bello
|125/1
|Emiliano Grillo
|125/1
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|100/1
|Shane Lowry
|125/1
|Beau Hossler
|150/1
|Byeong Hun An
|150/1
|Kevin Na
|150/1
|Lee Westwood
|125/1
|Martin Kaymer
|150/1
|Jimmy Walker
|150/1
|Haotong Li
|150/1
|Julian Suri
|200/1
|Kyle Stanley
|150/1
|Keegan Bradley
|125/1
|Si Woo Kim
|150/1
|Brian Harman
|150/1
|Jason Dufner
|200/1
|Luke List
|150/1
|Adam Hadwin
|200/1
|Billy Horschel
|100/1
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|150/1
|Shubhankar Sharma
|200/1
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|125/1
|Bill Haas
|150/1
|Danny Willett
|80/1
|Paul Dunne
|250/1
|Austin Cook
|250/1
|Ollie Schniederjans
|250/1
|Ryan Fox
|250/1
|Jamie Lovemark
|250/1
|Peter Uihlein
|200/1
|J.B. Holmes
|250/1
|Chez Reavie
|250/1
|Pat Perez
|200/1
|Russell Knox
|250/1
|Chesson Hadley
|250/1
|Michael Kim
|300/1
|Eddie Pepperell
|150/1
|Sungjae Im
|200/1
|Brendan Steele
|300/1
|Jim Furyk
|300/1
|Steve Stricker
|300/1
|Stewart Cink
|250/1
|Charles Howell III
|150/1
|Satoshi Kodaira
|250/1
|Scott Piercy
|300/1
|Nick Watney
|500/1
|Andrew Landry
|500/1
|Andy Sullivan
|300/1
|Fred Couples
|300/1
|Padraig Harrington
|300/1
|Graeme McDowell
|300/1
|Dylan Frittelli
|300/1
|Brandon Stone
|500/1
|Matt Wallace
|100/1
|Jordan L. Smith
|300/1
|Ross Fisher
|300/1
|Chris Wood
|300/1
|Anirban Lahiri
|500/1
|Jhonattan Vegas
|500/1
|Justin Harding
|500/1
|Patton Kizzire
|300/1
|Bernhard Langer
|500/1
|Angel Cabrera
|500/1
|Yusaku Miyazato
|500/1
|Seungsu Han
|500/1
|Shugo Imahira
|500/1
|Vijay Singh
|500/1
|Jovan Rebula
|1000/1
|Trevor Immelman
|1000/1
|Mike Weir
|2000/1
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|2000/1
|Sandy Lyle
|5000/1
|Larry Mize
|5000/1
|Ian Woosnam
|5000/1
|Viktor Hovland
|1000/1
|Devon Bling
|2000/1
|Kevin O’Connell
|1000/1
|Takumi Kanaya
|2000/1
|Kevin Tway
|200/1
|Cameron Champ
|50/1
