VIDEO: Jake McLeod sacrifices man bun to help Jarrod Lyle Family Trust

Jason McCawley/R&A/R&A via Getty Images)

Quick Shots

Aussie Jake McLeod earned a one-year exemption on the European Tour and entry into two World Golf Championship events next year by winning the PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit over the weekend.

All that success must have required a new look.

McLeod this week sacrificed his man bun and raised money for great cause: the Jarrod Lyle Family Trust.

McLeod won the NWS Open by two shots for his first professional victory last month and then finished third the Emirates Australian Open.

Lyle died of cancer in August.

Nice of McLeod to pay his success forward – even if it meant losing a man bun in the process.

