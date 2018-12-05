Bubba Watson would rather be vice captain than player at Presidents Cup

Bubba Watson wants to be a part of the U.S. team at next year’s Presidents Cup, but maybe not quite how everyone expected.

Per the Associated Press’ Doug Ferguson, Watson is looking to take on more of a leadership role rather than a playing one at the team event.

“I have been bugging Mr. Tiger Woods about being a vice captain for Australia,” Watson said, according to the Associated Press. “I would love the honor of doing that again. The reason why is I feel like I can service. For me personally, I have more enjoyment serving 12 guys than playing.”

That’s definitely not bluster, as Watson made it clear how much it meant to be a vice captain of the U.S. squad at the 2016 Ryder Cup after being snubbed for a captain’s pick.

Watson has previously played on two Presidents Cup teams, posting a 5-3-2 record in the process.

“(Tiger) says, ‘You need to be playing.’ I said, ‘Look, man, we’ve never won a Ryder Cup with me playing, but we’ve won when I wasn’t playing. So me and you need to be captain and vice captains,'” Watson said. “That’s our joke. I’ve told him, ‘Listen, I’ll do anything to help you if you want me. If you don’t, that’s fine.'”