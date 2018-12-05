Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
2018 QBE Shootout: Round 1 tee times, pairings, TV info

Lexi Thompson

The QBE Shootout, an unofficial PGA Tour team event, begins Friday at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

Here’s a look at opening-round tee times for the event:

(Note: All times Eastern)

OFF TEE NO. 1

  • 10:15 a.m.: Kyle Stanley/Pat Perez, Andrew Landry/Luke Donald
  • 10:30 a.m.: Patton Kizzire/Brian Harman, Graeme McDowell/Emiliano Grillo
  • 10:45 a.m.: Luke List/Charles Howell III, Kevin Kisner/Cameron Champ
  • 11 a.m.: Brandt Snedeker/Billy Horschel, Gary Woodland/Charley Hoffman
  • 11:15 a.m.: Lexi Thompson/Tony Finau, Bubba Watson/Harold Varner III
  • 11:30 a.m.: Kevin Na/Bryson DeChambeau, Steve Stricker/Sean O’Hair

TV Info

Friday: 1:30-4:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday: 1:30-2:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 2:30-4:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

Sunday: 1-2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); 2-4 p.m. ET (NBC)

