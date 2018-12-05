Tiger Woods eyes role as player/captain at 2019 Presidents Cup

Tiger Woods says he plans to play in the 2019 Presidents Cup – if he makes the cut as either an automatic qualifier or captain’s pick.

Woods, a 14-time major champion who will captain the American squad a year from now, is in Australia this week promoting the biennial event set for Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

“If I am part of the top eight, yes, I will play,” Woods told Golf.com Wednesday. “Obviously, it’s still a year out.”

Woods closed out an otherwise exceptional 2018 with a 17th-place finish at the Hero World Challenge and a laborious one-shot loss to Phil Mickelson on the 22nd hole of “The Match” on Nov. 23.

Woods has moved up 1,185 spots in the Official World Golf Rankings over the past 54 weeks and now sits at No. 14.

Woods did not rule out lobbying for himself as one of four captain’s picks if he is not an automatic qualifier for the U.S. team. The top eight on the Presidents Cup standings earn automatic entry in the 12-man field.

“If I’m not [a qualifier], it’s up to myself, the vice-captains and the players [to determine] who we round out the team with,” Woods said.

“If we think it’s me, then how I can I best serve this team? Is it playing or just captaining? We’re going to figure that out when it’s time.”

If Presidents Cup history is any guide, Woods, who turns 43 on Dec. 31, would be a solid pick given his 6-2-0 record in singles play.

Thec13th Presidents Cup is scheduled to begin on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at Royal Melbourne. Woods made the 25-hour trip to Australia this week after the Hero, which, Golf.com reports, could be pushed back a day next year to end Saturday. That would allow players on both teams in the Hero field an extra day to travel and get acclimated after the long journey.

The Presidents Cup standings are determined based on FedEx Cup points won – using a weighted scale – since the 2017 BMW Championship.

Woods is 16th on the U.S. list. Bryson DeChambeau is No. 1. On the international side, Marc Leishman is currently No. 1 on Ernie Els’ squad.

Hale Irwin was the only other playing captain for the U.S. in Presidents Cup play back in 1994.

In addition to offering his thoughts on next year’s event and participating in multiple photo ops, Woods managed to give a pair of junior golfers the sports memory of a lifetime by surprising them on the course.

Hugo Ruffel, 10, and Jemima Heughan, 11, got to play a short par-3 with Woods.

The kids were told they were participating in a promotional video for the Presidents Cup. And they did, sort of, just not the one they had imaged.

“He’s amazing, like the best golfer ever,” Jemima told Australia’s 9 News.

Smart kid.