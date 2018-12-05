'Tiger Woods: Return of the Roar' ESPN film offers inside look at 2018 season

A new inside look at Tiger Woods’ comeback season and historic Tour Championship win at East Lake is coming later this month.

ESPN announced Wednesday that “Tiger Woods: Return of the Roar” will debut at 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30 – Woods’ 43rd birthday – and feature new footage from Woods’ 2018-19 season in which he picked up career win No. 80 in the Tour Championship.

The network interviewed more than 60 professional golfers and athletes, as well as caddie Joe LaCava, for a behind-the-scenes look at Woods’ return to professional golf coming off spinal fusion surgery.

The documentary was produced by PGA Tour Entertainment in conjunction with ESPN.

Here’s a look at the initial trailer, which looks amazing and definitely has our attention as appointment viewing later this month.