2019 LPGA schedule includes 33 events, record $70.55M prize money

NAPLES, FL - NOVEMBER 18: Lexi Thompson is kissed by her dog, Leo, after winning the LPGA CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club on November 18, 2018 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The LPGA’s forward momentum rolls on in 2019 with 33 official events, the biennial Solheim Cup and record prize money. Three of the new tournaments next season will bring fresh formats for the tour, and a new season-long race brings the LPGA and PGA Tour together for a $1 million prize.

“We are in one of the most exciting periods of time in LPGA history,” LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan said in a release. “One look at our 2018 season shows the breadth of global talent on our Tour, and I have no doubt that 2019 will continue this upward trend. We are not only proud of our tour growth, but also the growth of our LPGA Teachers, LPGA Amateurs and LPGA-USGA Girls-Golf efforts.”

The tour’s overall prize money will increase to $70.55 million, up from $65.35 million in 2018. The CME Group Tour Championship recently announced an increase in prize money to $5 million, matching the purse of the 2018 U.S. Women’s Open. The USGA won’t reveal its purse for 2019 until next spring but has confirmed it will be a minimum of $5 million.

The winner of next year’s CME will earn a record $1.5 million paycheck.

While the AIG Women’s British Open has yet to finalize its purse for ’19, three of the LPGA’s majors have announced purse increases: ANA Inspiration ($3 million, up $200,000 from 2018), the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship ($3.85 million, up $200,000 from 2018) and The Evian Championship ($4.1 million, up $250,000 from 2018).

There is one TBA on the schedule, Nov. 13-16, the week preceding the CME. The Blue Bay LPGA event in China took up that spot in 2018, and the LPGA stated that a contractual agreement for that week’s event is expected to be finalized in early 2019.

The fall’s five-week stretch in Asia runs straight into the CME, with no time for players to adjust before competing for the biggest first-place prize in women’s golf history. The final event on that Asia swing could be susceptible to a weakened field.

Speaking of tough turnarounds, this year’s schedule features back-to-back majors as the Evian Championship moves back its original summer slot. The Evian and Women’s British will be held in consecutive weeks, with the Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open rounding out a European swing.

New formats for 2019 include the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions presented by Insurance Office of America, to be held Jan. 17-20 at Four Seasons Golf and Sports Club Orlando.

The tour’s first TOC since 2007 will feature a twist, however, as its pro-am format includes 45 celebrity participants and 10 amateurs.

Also new to the LPGA, the groundbreaking Vic Open on Feb. 7-10, the only professional event in the world where men and women compete concurrently on the same course for equal prize money.

The year’s Vic Open, held at 13th Beach Golf Links in Barwon Heads, Australia, will be sanctioned by the European Tour and ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia (men’s) and the LPGA and ALPG (women’s).

And finally, this summer’s Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational will be the first official team event in tour history. With a pair of sister acts winning on the LPGA in 2018, it’s sure to offer plenty of compelling teams and storylines.

The topic of equal pay won’t be limited to the Vic Open in ’19. The new Aon Risk Reward Challenge brings the PGA Tour and LPGA together for a unique season-long race in which players will be ranked based on how they perform across the season’s most strategically challenging holes. The player from each tour who tops the standings at season’s end will receive $1 million.

2019 LPGA Schedule

Date Tournament Course Location Purse Winner
Jan. 17-20 Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions presented by Insurance Office of America Four Seasons G. and Sports Club Orlando Lake Buena Vista, Fla. $1.2M TBD
Feb. 7-10 Vic Open 13th Beach G.L. Barwon Heads, Australia ,$1.1M TBD
Feb. 14-17 ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open The Grange G.C. Adelaide, Australia $1.3M TBD
Feb. 21-24 Honda LPGA Thailand Siam C.C. Chonburi, Thailand $1.6M TBD
Feb. 28 –
March 3		 HSBC Women’s World Championship Sentosa G.C. Singapore $1.5M TBD
March 21-24 Bank of Hope Founders Cup Wildfire G.C. at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa Phoenix, Ariz. $1.5M TBD
March 28-31 Kia Classic Aviara G.C. Carlsbad, Calif. $1.8M TBD
April 4-7 ANA Inspiration Mission Hills C.C. Rancho Mirage, Calif. $3M TBD
April 17-20 LOTTE Championship Ko Olina G.C. Kapolei, Oahu, Hawaii $2M TBD
April 25-28 Hugel-Air Premia LA Open Wilshire G.C. Los Angeles, Calif. $1.5M TBD
May 2-5 LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship Lake Merced G.C. San Francisco, Calif. $1.8M TBD
May 23-26 Pure Silk Championship Kingsmill Resort Williamsburg, Va. $1.3M TBD
May 30 – June 2 U.S. Women’s Open Championship conducted by the USGA C.C. of Charleston Charleston, S.C. $5M TBD
June 7-9 ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer Stockton Seaview Hotel and G.C. Galloway, N.J. $1.75M TBD
June 13-16 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give Blythefield C.C. Grand Rapids, Mich. $2M TBD
June 20-23 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Hazeltine National G.C. Chaska, Minn. $3.85M TBD
June 28-30 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G Pinnacle C.C. Rogers, Ark. $2M TBD
July 4-7 Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic Thornberry Creek at Oneida Oneida, Wis. $2M TBD
July 11-14 Marathon Classic presented by Dana Highland Meadows G.C. Sylvania, Ohio $1.75M TBD
July 17-20 Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational Midland C.C. Midland, Mich. $2M TBD
July 25-28 The Evian Championship Evian Resort G.C. Evian-les-Bains, France $4.1M TBD
Aug. 1-4, AIG Women’s British Open Woburn G.C. Milton Keynes, England $3.25M TBD
Aug. 8-11 Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open The Renaissance Club North Berwick, Scotland $1.5M TBD
Aug. 22-25 CP Women’s Open Magna G.C. Aurora, Ontario, Canada $2.25M TBD
Aug. 29 – Sept. 1 Cambia Portland Classic Columbia Edgewater C.C. Portland, Ore. $1.3M TBD
Sept. 12-15 Solheim Cup Gleneagles Perthshire, Scotland TBD TBD
Sept. 26-29 Indy Women in Tech Championship driven by Group1001 Brickyard Crossing G.C. Indianapolis, Ind. $2M TBD
Oct. 3-6 Volunteers of America Classic Old American G.C. The Colony, Texas $1.3M TBD
Oct. 17-20 Buick LPGA Shanghai Qizhong Garden G.C. Shanghai, People’s Republic of China $2.1M TBD
Oct. 24-27 BMW Ladies Championship LPGA International Busan Busan, Republic of Korea $2M TBD
Oct. 31 – Nov. 3 Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship TBD Chinese Taipei $2.2M TBD
Nov. 8-10 TOTO Japan Classic Seta G.C. Shiga, Japan $1.5M TBD
Nov. 13-16 TBD TBD TBD $2.1M TBD
Nov. 21-24 CME Group Tour Championship Tiburon G.C. Naples. Fla. $5M TBD

