Here is the 2019 LPGA pro golf schedule, with each of the 33 events listed with its date, name, course, location, purse and, once determined, winner.
2019 LPGA Schedule
|Date
|Tournament
|Course
|Location
|Purse
|Winner
|Jan. 17-20
|Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions presented by Insurance Office of America
|Four Seasons G. and Sports Club Orlando
|Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
|$1.2M
|TBD
|Feb. 7-10
|Vic Open
|13th Beach G.L.
|Barwon Heads, Australia
|,$1.1M
|TBD
|Feb. 14-17
|ISPS Handa Women’s Australian Open
|The Grange G.C.
|Adelaide, Australia
|$1.3M
|TBD
|Feb. 21-24
|Honda LPGA Thailand
|Siam C.C.
|Chonburi, Thailand
|$1.6M
|TBD
|Feb. 28 –
March 3
|HSBC Women’s World Championship
|Sentosa G.C.
|Singapore
|$1.5M
|TBD
|March 21-24
|Bank of Hope Founders Cup
|Wildfire G.C. at JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa
|Phoenix, Ariz.
|$1.5M
|TBD
|March 28-31
|Kia Classic
|Aviara G.C.
|Carlsbad, Calif.
|$1.8M
|TBD
|April 4-7
|ANA Inspiration
|Mission Hills C.C.
|Rancho Mirage, Calif.
|$3M
|TBD
|April 17-20
|LOTTE Championship
|Ko Olina G.C.
|Kapolei, Oahu, Hawaii
|$2M
|TBD
|April 25-28
|Hugel-Air Premia LA Open
|Wilshire G.C.
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|$1.5M
|TBD
|May 2-5
|LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship
|Lake Merced G.C.
|San Francisco, Calif.
|$1.8M
|TBD
|May 23-26
|Pure Silk Championship
|Kingsmill Resort
|Williamsburg, Va.
|$1.3M
|TBD
|May 30 – June 2
|U.S. Women’s Open Championship conducted by the USGA
|C.C. of Charleston
|Charleston, S.C.
|$5M
|TBD
|June 7-9
|ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer
|Stockton Seaview Hotel and G.C.
|Galloway, N.J.
|$1.75M
|TBD
|June 13-16
|Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give
|Blythefield C.C.
|Grand Rapids, Mich.
|$2M
|TBD
|June 20-23
|KPMG Women’s PGA Championship
|Hazeltine National G.C.
|Chaska, Minn.
|$3.85M
|TBD
|June 28-30
|Walmart NW Arkansas Championship presented by P&G
|Pinnacle C.C.
|Rogers, Ark.
|$2M
|TBD
|July 4-7
|Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic
|Thornberry Creek at Oneida
|Oneida, Wis.
|$2M
|TBD
|July 11-14
|Marathon Classic presented by Dana
|Highland Meadows G.C.
|Sylvania, Ohio
|$1.75M
|TBD
|July 17-20
|Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational
|Midland C.C.
|Midland, Mich.
|$2M
|TBD
|July 25-28
|The Evian Championship
|Evian Resort G.C.
|Evian-les-Bains, France
|$4.1M
|TBD
|Aug. 1-4,
|AIG Women’s British Open
|Woburn G.C.
|Milton Keynes, England
|$3.25M
|TBD
|Aug. 8-11
|Aberdeen Standard Investments Ladies Scottish Open
|The Renaissance Club
|North Berwick, Scotland
|$1.5M
|TBD
|Aug. 22-25
|CP Women’s Open
|Magna G.C.
|Aurora, Ontario, Canada
|$2.25M
|TBD
|Aug. 29 – Sept. 1
|Cambia Portland Classic
|Columbia Edgewater C.C.
|Portland, Ore.
|$1.3M
|TBD
|Sept. 12-15
|Solheim Cup
|Gleneagles
|Perthshire, Scotland
|TBD
|TBD
|Sept. 26-29
|Indy Women in Tech Championship driven by Group1001
|Brickyard Crossing G.C.
|Indianapolis, Ind.
|$2M
|TBD
|Oct. 3-6
|Volunteers of America Classic
|Old American G.C.
|The Colony, Texas
|$1.3M
|TBD
|Oct. 17-20
|Buick LPGA Shanghai
|Qizhong Garden G.C.
|Shanghai, People’s Republic of China
|$2.1M
|TBD
|Oct. 24-27
|BMW Ladies Championship
|LPGA International Busan
|Busan, Republic of Korea
|$2M
|TBD
|Oct. 31 – Nov. 3
|Swinging Skirts LPGA Taiwan Championship
|TBD
|Chinese Taipei
|$2.2M
|TBD
|Nov. 8-10
|TOTO Japan Classic
|Seta G.C.
|Shiga, Japan
|$1.5M
|TBD
|Nov. 13-16
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|$2.1M
|TBD
|Nov. 21-24
|CME Group Tour Championship
|Tiburon G.C.
|Naples. Fla.
|$5M
|TBD
