Full World Long Drive 2019 schedule including inaugural event with military

The World Long Drive Association announced its 2019 schedule on Thursday with a significant addition.
The 2019 World Long Drive schedule will now include an inaugural event called Celebrating Service: Fort Jackson. The tournament will have a division represented by military service members competing alongside World Long Drive athletes.
The inaugural event will be among six World Long Drive tournaments to air on Golf Channel in 2019.
Here’s a look at the full World Long Drive schedule (including qualifiers) for 2019:
|DATE
|EVENT
|LOCATION
|March 22-23
|Yucca Valley, Calif. (Qualifier)
|Yucca Valley, Calif.
|March 29-30
|Memphis, Tenn. (Qualifier)
|Memphis, Tenn.
|April 12-16
|Ak-Chin Smash in the Sun (*Golf Channel*, Tour Event/Qualifier)
|Maricopa, Ariz.
|May 2-3
|Columbia, S.C. (Qualifier)
|Columbia, S.C.
|May 5-7
|Celebrating Service: Fort Jackson (*Golf Channel*, Tour Event)
|Fort Jackson, S.C.
|May 16-17
|Mesquite, Nev. (Qualifier)
|Mesquite, Nev.
|May 30-31
|Marine Park, N.J. (Qualifier)
|Marine Park, N.J.
|June 3-5
|Atlantic City Boardwalk Bash (*Golf Channel*, Tour Event)
|Atlantic City, N.J.
|June 20-21
|Texas/Oklahoma Border (WinStar, Qualifier)
|Thackerville, OK
|July 6-7
|Port Rowan, Ont., Canada (Qualifier)
|Port Rowan, Ont., Canada
|July 19-24
|TBA Event (*Golf Channel*, Tour Event/Qualifier)
|TBA
|Aug. 10-12
|Tennessee Big Shots benefiting Niswonger Children’s Hospital (*Golf Channel*, Tour Event)
|Kingsport, Tenn.
|Aug. 30- Sept. 4
|Volvik World Long Drive Championship (*Golf Channel*, Tour Event)
|Thackerville, Okla.
