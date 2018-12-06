Full World Long Drive 2019 schedule including inaugural event with military

The World Long Drive Association announced its 2019 schedule on Thursday with a significant addition.

The 2019 World Long Drive schedule will now include an inaugural event called Celebrating Service: Fort Jackson. The tournament will have a division represented by military service members competing alongside World Long Drive athletes.

The inaugural event will be among six World Long Drive tournaments to air on Golf Channel in 2019.

Here’s a look at the full World Long Drive schedule (including qualifiers) for 2019: