Golfweek's 2019 Ultimate Guide: Top 200 Residential Golf Courses

Rock Creek Cattle Company, Deer Lodge, Montana. Course ranked No. 1. Rock Creek Cattle Company

Here are the Top Residential Golf Courses in the United States as listed in Golfweek’s 2019 Ultimate Guide.

Each course is listed with its location, architect(s), year opened and an average ranking from all the Golfweek Raters who reviewed it:

Rank Course Location Architect(s) Year
Opened		 Rating
Wade Hampton Club Cashiers, N.C. Tom Fazio 1988 8.06
2 Rock Creek Cattle Co. Deer Lodge, Mont. Tom Doak 2008 7.76
3 Estancia Scottsdale, Ariz. Tom Fazio 1995 7.58
4 Gozzer Ranch Arrowpoint, Idaho Tom Fazio 2007 7.54
5 Colorado GC Parker, Colo. Bill Coore, Ben Crenshaw 2007 7.54
6 Oak Tree National Edmond, Okla. Pete Dye 1975 7.47
7 Huntsman Springs Driggs, Idaho David McLay Kidd 2009 7.46
8 Bluejack National Montgomery, Texas Tiger Woods 2016 7.42
9 Shooting Star Teton Village, Wyo. Tom Fazio 2009 7.41
10 Castle Pines Castle Rock, Colo. Jack Nicklaus 1981 7.35
11 Mountaintop Cashiers, N.C. Tom Fazio 2007 7.35
12 Pronghorn (Fazio) Bend, Ore. Tom Fazio 2006 7.30
13 Martis Camp Truckee, Calif. Tom Fazio 2007 7.27
14 Mayacama Santa Rosa, Calif. Jack Nicklaus 2001 7.24
15 Mountain Lake Lake Wales, Fla. Seth Raynor 1917 7.24
16 The Madison Club La Quinta, Calif. Tom Fazio 2006 7.21
17 The Stock Farm Hamilton, Mont. Tom Fazio 1999 7.20
18 Quarry at La Quinta La Quinta, Calif. Tom Fazio 1994 7.19
19 Grandfather G&CC Linville, N.C. Ellis Maples 1968 7.18
20 Johns Island West Vero Beach, Fla. Tom Fazio 1989 7.18
21 The Rim Payson, Ariz. Tom Weiskopf 1998 7.16
22 Diamond Creek Banner Elk, N.C. Tom Fazio 2003 7.14
23 Long Cove Hilton Head, S.C. Pete Dye 1982 7.13
24 Clear Creek Tahoe, Nev. Bill Coore, Ben Crenshaw 2009 7.08
25 Cuscowilla Eatonton, Ga. Bill Coore,  Ben Crenshaw 1998 7.07
26 Forest Highlands (Canyon) Flagstaff, Ariz. Jay Morrish, Tom Weiskopf 1989 7.08
27 Patriot GC Owasso, Okla. Robert Trent Jones Jr. 2010 7.02
28 Glacier Mountain Course Durango, Colo. Hale Irwin,  Todd Schroeder 1975 7.01
29 Tradition at La Quinta La Quinta, Calif. Arnold Palmer, Ed Seay 1997 7.00
30 The Concession Bradenton, Fla. Jack Nicklaus 2006 6.97
31 Stone Canyon Oro Valley, Ariz. Jay Morrish 2000 6.95
32 Jupiter Hills Club (Hills) Tequesta, Fla. George Fazio 1970 6.94
33 Rainmakers Alto, N.M. Robert Trent Jones Jr. 2008 6.94
34 Kiawah Island (Cassique) Kiawah Island, S.C. Tom Watson 2000 6.93
35 Frederica St. Simons Island, Ga. Tom Fazio 2004 6.93
36 Lahontan Truckee, Calif. Tom Weiskopf 1999 6.93
37 Spring Island’s Old Tabby Links Okatie, S.C. Arnold Palmer, Ed Seay 1992 6.91
38 Paa-Ko Ridge Sandia Park, N.M. Ken Dye 2000 6.90
39 The Preserve Carmel, Calif. Tom Fazio 2000 6.87
40 The Cliffs at Mountain Park Travelers Rest, S.C. Gary Player 2013 6.82
41 Southern Highlands Las Vegas, Nev. Robert Trent Jones Jr. 1999 6.81
42 Redlands Mesa Grand Junction, Colo. Jim Engh 2001 6.81
43 Stone Eagle Palm Desert, Calif. Tom Doak 2005 6.81
44 Boot Ranch Fredericksburg, Texas Hal Sutton 2006 6.80
45 Black Rock Coeur d’Alene, Idaho Jim Engh 2003 6.80
46 The Cliffs at Keowee Vineyards Sunset, S.C. Tom Fazio 1999 6.79
47 Old Waverly West Point, Miss. Bob Cupp, Jerry Pate 1988 6.79
48 The Bear’s Club Jupiter, Fla. Jack Nicklaus 2000 6.76
49 Forest Creek (North) Southern Pines, N.C. Tom Fazio 2005 6.76
50 Victory Ranch Park City, Utah Rees Jones 2009 6.70

