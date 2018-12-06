Here are the Top Residential Golf Courses in the United States as listed in Golfweek’s 2019 Ultimate Guide.
Each course is listed with its location, architect(s), year opened and an average ranking from all the Golfweek Raters who reviewed it:
|Rank
|Course
|Location
|Architect(s)
|Year
Opened
|Rating
|1
|Wade Hampton Club
|Cashiers, N.C.
|Tom Fazio
|1988
|8.06
|2
|Rock Creek Cattle Co.
|Deer Lodge, Mont.
|Tom Doak
|2008
|7.76
|3
|Estancia
|Scottsdale, Ariz.
|Tom Fazio
|1995
|7.58
|4
|Gozzer Ranch
|Arrowpoint, Idaho
|Tom Fazio
|2007
|7.54
|5
|Colorado GC
|Parker, Colo.
|Bill Coore, Ben Crenshaw
|2007
|7.54
|6
|Oak Tree National
|Edmond, Okla.
|Pete Dye
|1975
|7.47
|7
|Huntsman Springs
|Driggs, Idaho
|David McLay Kidd
|2009
|7.46
|8
|Bluejack National
|Montgomery, Texas
|Tiger Woods
|2016
|7.42
|9
|Shooting Star
|Teton Village, Wyo.
|Tom Fazio
|2009
|7.41
|10
|Castle Pines
|Castle Rock, Colo.
|Jack Nicklaus
|1981
|7.35
|11
|Mountaintop
|Cashiers, N.C.
|Tom Fazio
|2007
|7.35
|12
|Pronghorn (Fazio)
|Bend, Ore.
|Tom Fazio
|2006
|7.30
|13
|Martis Camp
|Truckee, Calif.
|Tom Fazio
|2007
|7.27
|14
|Mayacama
|Santa Rosa, Calif.
|Jack Nicklaus
|2001
|7.24
|15
|Mountain Lake
|Lake Wales, Fla.
|Seth Raynor
|1917
|7.24
|16
|The Madison Club
|La Quinta, Calif.
|Tom Fazio
|2006
|7.21
|17
|The Stock Farm
|Hamilton, Mont.
|Tom Fazio
|1999
|7.20
|18
|Quarry at La Quinta
|La Quinta, Calif.
|Tom Fazio
|1994
|7.19
|19
|Grandfather G&CC
|Linville, N.C.
|Ellis Maples
|1968
|7.18
|20
|Johns Island West
|Vero Beach, Fla.
|Tom Fazio
|1989
|7.18
|21
|The Rim
|Payson, Ariz.
|Tom Weiskopf
|1998
|7.16
|22
|Diamond Creek
|Banner Elk, N.C.
|Tom Fazio
|2003
|7.14
|23
|Long Cove
|Hilton Head, S.C.
|Pete Dye
|1982
|7.13
|24
|Clear Creek
|Tahoe, Nev.
|Bill Coore, Ben Crenshaw
|2009
|7.08
|25
|Cuscowilla
|Eatonton, Ga.
|Bill Coore, Ben Crenshaw
|1998
|7.07
|26
|Forest Highlands (Canyon)
|Flagstaff, Ariz.
|Jay Morrish, Tom Weiskopf
|1989
|7.08
|27
|Patriot GC
|Owasso, Okla.
|Robert Trent Jones Jr.
|2010
|7.02
|28
|Glacier Mountain Course
|Durango, Colo.
|Hale Irwin, Todd Schroeder
|1975
|7.01
|29
|Tradition at La Quinta
|La Quinta, Calif.
|Arnold Palmer, Ed Seay
|1997
|7.00
|30
|The Concession
|Bradenton, Fla.
|Jack Nicklaus
|2006
|6.97
|31
|Stone Canyon
|Oro Valley, Ariz.
|Jay Morrish
|2000
|6.95
|32
|Jupiter Hills Club (Hills)
|Tequesta, Fla.
|George Fazio
|1970
|6.94
|33
|Rainmakers
|Alto, N.M.
|Robert Trent Jones Jr.
|2008
|6.94
|34
|Kiawah Island (Cassique)
|Kiawah Island, S.C.
|Tom Watson
|2000
|6.93
|35
|Frederica
|St. Simons Island, Ga.
|Tom Fazio
|2004
|6.93
|36
|Lahontan
|Truckee, Calif.
|Tom Weiskopf
|1999
|6.93
|37
|Spring Island’s Old Tabby Links
|Okatie, S.C.
|Arnold Palmer, Ed Seay
|1992
|6.91
|38
|Paa-Ko Ridge
|Sandia Park, N.M.
|Ken Dye
|2000
|6.90
|39
|The Preserve
|Carmel, Calif.
|Tom Fazio
|2000
|6.87
|40
|The Cliffs at Mountain Park
|Travelers Rest, S.C.
|Gary Player
|2013
|6.82
|41
|Southern Highlands
|Las Vegas, Nev.
|Robert Trent Jones Jr.
|1999
|6.81
|42
|Redlands
|Mesa Grand Junction, Colo.
|Jim Engh
|2001
|6.81
|43
|Stone Eagle
|Palm Desert, Calif.
|Tom Doak
|2005
|6.81
|44
|Boot Ranch
|Fredericksburg, Texas
|Hal Sutton
|2006
|6.80
|45
|Black Rock
|Coeur d’Alene, Idaho
|Jim Engh
|2003
|6.80
|46
|The Cliffs at Keowee Vineyards
|Sunset, S.C.
|Tom Fazio
|1999
|6.79
|47
|Old Waverly
|West Point, Miss.
|Bob Cupp, Jerry Pate
|1988
|6.79
|48
|The Bear’s Club
|Jupiter, Fla.
|Jack Nicklaus
|2000
|6.76
|49
|Forest Creek (North)
|Southern Pines, N.C.
|Tom Fazio
|2005
|6.76
|50
|Victory Ranch
|Park City, Utah
|Rees Jones
|2009
|6.70
Comments