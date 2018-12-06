Greg Norman wasn’t going to miss President George H.W. Bush’s funeral, even if it was the 30th anniversary of his PGA Tour event.

“It was the right thing to go,” he said Thursday, after returning late Wednesday, then playing in the pro-am Thursday morning at the QBE Shootout at Tiburón Golf Club at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort. “I had a lot of fun times with the president in the past. I played golf with him quite a lot and enjoyed his humor and enjoyed his direct advice in many ways. He’s a guy that — I don’t mind saying this, he was the one who taught me never to judge anybody.”

Norman reiterated a story he told here earlier this week, about not wanting to play golf with President Bill Clinton in Australia, and calling up President Bush for advice. Bush told him pointedly to play and to respect the Office of the President of the United States.

“From that moment on I promised myself I would never prejudge anybody again, because when I did play with President Clinton in Australia, we hit it off and we’re friends today,” Norman said. “Forgetting what political position and political views you have, he’s a human being — he’s a great human being. He’s a good person to be around.”

Norman was touched by the entire service in Washington, D.C., but highlights for him were eulogies by former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, former Sen. Alan Simpson, and Rev. Russell J. Levenson Jr., who officiated the service.

“It was a fantastic service,” Norman said. “I think everybody who was there really were moved about the service, the speeches that were made.

Now Norman is back to his role as tournament host for the rest of the time, and remarked how the 12-team event has evolved since the first one back in 1989 in Thousand Oaks, California.

“It’s really developed a life of its own,” Norman said. “Billy Horschel told me that it’s now where the players, the veteran players who have played this event for 10 years, 12 years, whatever number of year — the young kids are coming to them now.

“The rookies are saying ‘Hey, tell us about the Shootout. It looks like a fun thing to play in.'”

It’s Greg Norman, so his topics ran the gamut — as if his tournament and attending a President’s funeral weren’t enough — from discussing the rotating of the No. 1 spot in the world ranking, Tiger Woods, to his own workouts, and how much golf he’s playing (“It’s a little bit of golf,” he said. “It’s still hard for me to get into it … I kind of wane very, very quickly and I’m in and out fast.”)