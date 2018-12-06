Most money earned in a single PGA Tour season

There can be a lot of money won playing tournament golf, especially on the PGA Tour in the last couple of decades.

Prize money has exploded over the last several years on the circuit thanks in large part to the presence of Tiger Woods. Here’s a look at the top 10 for most money earned by a player in a single PGA Tour season:

10. $9,365,185 (Dustin Johnson, 2015-16)

9. $9,403,330 (Jason Day, 2014-15)

8. $9,433,033 (Jordan Spieth, 2016-17)

7. $9,921,560 (Justin Thomas, 2016-17)

6. $9,941,563 (Tiger Woods, 2006)

5. $10,508,163 (Tiger Woods, 2009)

4. $10,628,024 (Tiger Woods, 2005)

3. $10,867,052 (Tiger Woods, 2007)

2. $10,905,166 (Vijay Singh, 2004)

1. $12,030,465 (Jordan Spieth, 2014-15)