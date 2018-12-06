PGA Tour Live to move to NBC Sports Gold for U.S. fans

For those subscribers to PGA Tour Live, the service will have a new home for U.S. fans in 2019.
It was announced in July that the PGA Tour and NBC Sports Group had made a partnership and that NBC Sports Gold – NBC Sports Digital’s direct-to-consumer live streaming product – would be the U.S. home for PGA Tour Live in 2019.
The new PGA Tour Live will provide exclusive live coverage of featured groups from 28 PGA Tour events beginning at the Desert Classic and running through the Tour Championship.
Active PGA Tour Live subscribers will soon receive an email from NBC Sports Gold with instructions to complete account set up.
Here’s are some more details on PGA Tour Live for 2019:
- More than twice the coverage – 900 hours of live golf (up from around 400 hours offered in 2018)
- Twice the number of supported platforms. In addition to iOS, Android and Apple TV, you can now get coverage on Roku, Amazon FireTV and Chromecast so you can follow coverage wherever you need to be.
- Expanded integrated Statistics and Scoring – you can now dig into every player’s round while continuing to watch live coverage
- A new feature that will show 10-minute round recaps for every player in a featured group – if you miss a live round you can catch up and see every shot from featured players in 10 minutes or less
- Also new for 2019, you will see Trackman and Toptracer for every hole on the golf course
