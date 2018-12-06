PGA Tour Live to move to NBC Sports Gold for U.S. fans

For those subscribers to PGA Tour Live, the service will have a new home for U.S. fans in 2019.

It was announced in July that the PGA Tour and NBC Sports Group had made a partnership and that NBC Sports Gold – NBC Sports Digital’s direct-to-consumer live streaming product – would be the U.S. home for PGA Tour Live in 2019.

The new PGA Tour Live will provide exclusive live coverage of featured groups from 28 PGA Tour events beginning at the Desert Classic and running through the Tour Championship.

Active PGA Tour Live subscribers will soon receive an email from NBC Sports Gold with instructions to complete account set up.

Here’s are some more details on PGA Tour Live for 2019: