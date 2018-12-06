Secret Service has $92K golf cart deal as it protects President Trump in Florida

Extra charges that frequently range from $10 to $30 for renting a golf cart often elicit a groan from golfers, but the U.S. Secret Service is taking it to a whole new level in protecting President Donald Trump.

Secret Service officers have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars in cart rentals for Trump’s frequent golf outings. Even though Trump typically plays golf at clubs he owns, the agency is not allowed to rent carts directly from Trump-owned properties because he directly would benefit financially from the rental fees.

According to USAspending.gov and as reported by Quartz, the Secret Service has a contract worth $92,740 to rent carts this winter and spring from Maddox Joines Inc. of Delray Beach, Fla. Those carts are expected to be used during the President’s frequent visits to his Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach. The company has received $32,225 for the six-month contract, which started Nov. 21.

Quartz also reported that the security agents’ carts must be modified to travel 19 mph, about 5 mph faster than a typical golf cart.

TMZ reported in September that total cart-rental costs had reached $300,675 at that time, according to federal documents. The deal with Maddox Joines pushes the total to nearly $400,000. TMZ also reported that federal documents show that Trump’s golf trips have cost more than $83 million in total for flights, security and other necessary rentals, according to federal reports.

Trump has played golf on more than 160 days since winning the election in 2016.