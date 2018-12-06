Tiger Woods sees no U.S. Ryder Cup hangover in 2019 Presidents Cup

Tiger Woods has been busy this week. After finishing up the Hero World Challenge Sunday, Woods spent the next day traveling to Australia and has since been promoting the 2019 Presidents Cup.

Woods is the U.S. captain and says he plans to play if he qualifies in the top eight of the Presidents Cup standings (he’s currently 16th) and has not ruled out considering himself for one of the four captain’s picks.

The 2019 Presidents Cup will be hosted by Royal Melbourne Golf Club and conclude on Dec. 15. It will feature a 12-man U.S. team playing against a dozen international counterparts, captained by Ernie Els.

Amid the wreckage of the Ryder Cup, Woods does not expect any U.S. hangover next year in Australia from the trouncing the Americans suffered in Paris.

“This is a totally different team, totally different players. You know, we could have a different core of guys. Obviously we have a lot of guys in their 20s that have made the last couple teams,” Woods said in a press conference Thursday.

If the Presidents Cup were to begin today, the eight automatic American qualifiers would be: Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, Webb Simpson and Patrick Cantlay. Of those eight, only Koepka, Thomas and Johnson played for the 2018 Ryder Cup losers.

“Each individual team has their own uniqueness and their own character, and that’s what’s fun about being a part of these teams, that you’re building relationships that you never thought you would have, and relationships that last a lifetime,” Woods said.

Woods hinted that the schedule of the Hero World Challenge, which benefits his foundation, may be changed to accommodate those also playing in the Presidents Cup.

“We’ll see what happens. We have to figure out some logistical things between now and then. That’s one of the reasons why I’m here, to try and figure that out. We’ve got a few meetings here scheduled later today, and try and get a better plan going forward so that we can get the best field we can at the Hero, as well as getting everyone here from the Bahamas to this tournament, get them rested, getting them prepared and getting them ready to play and compete.”

Woods said this past Ryder Cup – where he was both a player and a vice captain – gave him a glimpse of his challenges ahead.

He was “honored to be a vice captain, and that evolved into playing, being a part of the team, and (Team USA captain Jim Furyk) felt that my role would be better — it would be better for me to be focused on playing, and so, yeah,”

“Next year, I’ll be a captain, so I’m going to have to defer a lot of information to my vice captains and get a lot of their opinions and also my team, whether or not I can play and do both roles,” he added.

Woods has played the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne twice – in 1998 and 2011. The Americans split those two matches.

“Yeah, one of the greatest golf courses in all of the world. The layout is fantastic. It’s very tough. It’s tricky,” Woods said.

Woods is undefeated in his two singles matches at Royal Melbourne, but is 4-6-0 overall in Presidents Cup play Down Under.

“It’s the same golf course. It could be fast, it could be hot, it could be cool. You just never know. We experienced all of those things here in ’98 as well as in ’11,” he said.

“I wanted to see if they’ve changed any of the holes. It’s going to be the same rotation. They’ve lengthened a couple of the holes. But I mean, nothing major. Normally over the course of time, a lot of golf courses get modernized, get lengthened, change different angles, add bunkers, whatever it may be, but they haven’t done that at Royal.”