Bryson DeChambeau/Kevin Na among QBE Shootout co-leaders after opening 59

A round in the 60s wasn’t going to be enough to lead after the opening round of the QBE Shootout.

Three teams on Friday posted a 13-under 59 in a scramble format at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla. The teams of Bryson DeChambeau/Kevin Na, Graeme McDowell/Emiliano Grillo and Patton Kizzire/Brian Harman are all co-leaders after their opening 59s.

The Tony Finau/Lexi Thompson team was among the group in a tie for fourth at 11 under.

Steve Stricker and Sean O’Hair, the defending champion team, are tied for seventh at 10 under.

The 12-team field continues play Saturday, with second-round action transferring to a modified alternate shot format. Sunday’s final round will be in the four-ball format.