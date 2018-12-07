Subscribe to Golfweek for just $24.95 (print+digital) golfweek magazine
Paul Lawrie receives honorary degree from University of St. Andrews

Paul Lawrie is now on another special list.

The 1999 Open Championship winner received an honorary degree from the University of St. Andrews on Thursday, as detailed here by Golf Digest.

Who else has attained such an honor? Other recipients include Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Arnold Palmer, Tom Watson, Peter Thomson, Nick Faldo, Charlie Sifford, Colin Montgomerie, Padraig Harrington and Peter Aliss.

That is quite a distinguished group to be a part of, for sure.

“This is an amazing thing for someone like me,” Lawrie said, per Golf Digest. “My background is far from academic. I left school at the age of 16 with no qualifications. But this shows you what can happen when you have a strong work ethic and a bit of desire to succeed in whatever walk of life you choose. It’s humbling really, especially when I look at those who have gone before me. It’s like a who’s who of golf.”

Indeed it is, Paul.

