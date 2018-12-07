Steph Curry PGA Tour event reportedly getting closer to Lake Merced as host

The potential PGA Tour event involving one of the NBA’s biggest stars is taking even further shape.

Ron Kroichick of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that the Steph Curry-hosted PGA Tour tournament that has been in the works appears more and more likely to be hosted at Lake Merced Golf Club in Daly City, Calif.

The Chronicle revealed that more than 80 percent of Lake Merced members approved a proposal to make more than $3.6 million in course upgrades. The layout had been in the mix for the Curry event for some time, but PGA Tour officials had turned their attention to Corica Park in Alameda, Calif., this fall.

According to Kroichick though, concern grew over whether Corica Park’s recently re-opened and refurbished South Course would be ready to host a PGA Tour event. Lake Merced has also stepped up in showing willingness to make course improvements to host a PGA Tour event.

The planned course upgrades, which will be designed by Rees Jones, include lengthening the course to roughly 7,300 yards, expanding the driving range and short-game practice area, rebuilding the 10th into a 411-yard slight dogleg left par 4, renovation of Nos. 7, 12, 14 and 16 greens and the addition of several fairway bunkers.

Lake Merced will also host the LPGA Mediheal Championship in May 2019, which means the project must be finished quickly.

The potential Curry-hosted event would be expected to take place in September 2019, near the beginning of the Tour’s 2019-20 season.

The Golden State Warriors star has competed in two Web.com Tour events on sponsors exemptions but will not compete in this tournament.